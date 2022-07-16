Top marks for Holy Cross siege pupil Shannon as she graduates with flying colours

HOLY CROSS: Shannon Rock (in red cardigan) pictured walking to school during the Holy Cross dispute in 2001 with her mother, Nichola Bradley and younger brother, Sean in pram

THE mother of an Ardoyne girl whose education journey began during the Holy Cross dispute over 20 years ago says she is "so proud" of her.

Shannon Rock (25) graduated last week from graduate from St Mary's University College as a secondary school teacher specialising in English and Religion.

In June 2001, Shannon was a nursery school pupil at Holy Cross School when the loyalist protest began in June 2001.

It saw Catholic school children subjected to sectarian harassment which escalated to violent attacks, with bricks, fireworks and blast bombs hurled as them as they walked to school.

It resumed at the start of the school term in September, when local clergy began escorting the pupils and their parents, as loyalists tried to block the main route as they walked to class.

Humbled & surprised by number of responses after 13 years gone and 20 years after protest at Holy Cross Girls' School.Thanks. May the years ahead be good for all. If not before, maybe my final resting place be in shadow of Holy Cross Church among people who cared and accepted me. — Aidan Troy (@fatherfrench) September 6, 2021

As Shannon began primary one that month, she was walked her to class through the protestors and heavy police presence with her mum, current Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley.

"I’m so proud of my daughter Shannon," said Nichola.

Shannon Rock graduated this week from St Mary's University College with a teaching degree

"Shannon’s school journey started back at Holy Cross Girls in 2001, during what they called the dispute.

"It was a horrific time for parents, teachers and especially the children.

"Today she left Queens a teacher herself. Come September I’ve no doubt she will show the same love and dedication that her teachers there and Fortwilliam showed her.

"Shannon has earned it. I love her very much."