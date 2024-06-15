Sharon's coffee morning raises over £700 for Air Ambulance charity

BIG HEARTS: Sharon Stitt and local people at the coffee morning at Wolfhill Centre in Ligoniel

A NORTH Belfast woman has raised over £700 for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance charity.

Sharon Stitt, from Ligoniel held a coffee morning in the Wolfhill Centre last Friday morning. Sharon, who is well-known for her fundraising work, was delighted with the support and money raised.

"I want to thank everyone who came to the coffee morning for Air Ambulance and to those who donated prizes and buns," she said. "I couldn't give to these charities if it wasn't for the support of people.

"The Air Ambulance is such an important charity and I am glad the people of Ligoniel did their bit for them."

Local councillor Ryan Murphy, who attended the coffee morning, added: "Sharon really is one of our local heroes. She is always fundraising to help others."