WEST Belfast MLA Pat Shehan has welcomed progress on his Irish Medium Education workforce legislation in the Assembly.

It comes after an extensive consultation, including 95 per cent of responses were from from individuals directly connected to the sector, including principals, teachers, classroom assistants, early years practitioners, SEN professionals, parents and grandparents.

Almost 98 per cent agreed that the Department of Education needs to do more to facilitate and encourage Irish Medium Education. Ninety-eight per cent agreed that the Department should identify and address workforce shortages, and 97 per cent agreed that there should be a formal mechanism to assess how well the Department is fulfilling its statutory duty.

Speaking after the bill passed its second stage in the Assembly, the West Belfast MLA said: “Today marks another important step forward in my plan to deliver a comprehensive workforce strategy for Irish Medium Education.

"The sector is growing rapidly, but too many schools are struggling to recruit the staff they need, including teachers, special educational needs support, and early years professionals.

Dea-scéala! 👏🏻⭕️



Tá céim eile sa Tionól bainte amach ag Bille Shinn Féin chun cinntiú go bhfuil na múinteoirí agus an fhoireann i bhfeidhm chun tacú le fás agus forbairt an Ghaeloideachais.



The Sinn Féin Bill to ensure that the teachers and staff are in place to support the… pic.twitter.com/9G7184UIBQ — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) April 16, 2026

"This Bill will ensure the Department of Education plans effectively for the Irish medium workforce, grounded in robust evidence, clear targets, and strong accountability.

"However, yet again we have seen the DUP and others attempt to obstruct progress and equality.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work constructively with progressive colleagues across the Assembly to deliver this vital legislation.”