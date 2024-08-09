Significant PSNI operation pledged as Belfast braces for second racist rally

CITY CENTRE FOCUS: Counter-protesters have vowed to face down a racist demo apparently planned for outside City Hall later today

POLICE say they will have a "significant" operation in place later on Friday with an anti-Muslim demo and a counterprotest against racism set to take place in Belfast city centre.

An anti-racism ‘Unity Over Division’ rally is scheduled from 4.30pm to 7pm outside the City Hall.

The organisers have urged the community to "take a stand against racism, fascism and Islamophobia by attending this peaceful counter protest".

Meanwhile, apparent plans for a separate far-right protest at the city hall have been spread across social media.

On Thursday, the PSNI dismissed misinformation being shared on social media claiming that the police were warning workers to avoid the city centre.

However, Queen's University Belfast said it would close its doors - to include all public access institutions such as the Queen's Film Theatre - on Friday in response to heightened tensions.

Kamakura Sushi and Ramen Traditional Japanese Restaurant in Donegall Pass announced they will be closed on Friday over what they said were "staff safety" concerns.

PRONI - the Public Records Office in Northern Ireland are also closing their Titanic Quarter building at 2pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We will have a significant policing operation in place, and are working hard to keep everyone safe, while supporting the right to peaceful protest.

Translink say they will keep customers up to date throughout Friday on potential disruption to services.

A spokesperson for Translink said: "We liaise closely with the PSNI and will continue to follow their guidance - and any diversionary routes in place.

"Any changes to Translink services will be posted on our social media channels."

A second anti-racism rally will also take place in Belfast on Saturday.

The ‘Belfast Welcomes Diversity Demo’ will welcome people of all backgrounds for a vibrant and peaceful gathering, assembling at Writers' Square on Saturday at 12pm, before marching to City Hall.