Sinn Féin select highest ever number of candidates for South and East Belfast

SOUTH BELFAST: South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey with Cllr John Gormley who has been reselected to stand in next year's council elections

SINN FÉIN in South and East Belfast are to stand their highest number of candidates in next year's 2023 Council elections.

The party hope to secure additional seats on Belfast City Council by standing two candidates in both the Balmoral and Botanic DEAs, while also targeting a second seat in Lisburn & Castlereagh by fielding two candidates in the Castlereagh South DEA.

One area of key focus for Sinn Féin is in securing a seat in the Lisnasharragh DEA in East Belfast. The party also plan to include a candidate on the ballot for the Ormiston DEA, as well as seeking to recapture a seat on Belfast Council from the Titanic DEA.

Former Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey MLA said: "I am delighted that we will be standing multiple candidates across South and East Belfast in the 2023 local Council elections.

"I think this is representative of the consistent growth in support for Sinn Féin's message of equality and an acknowledgement of the service we endeavour to deliver for communities in South and East Belfast.

"We have come a long way since Sean Hayes was first elected as the only Sinn Féin councillor in South Belfast in 1997 to now having councillors elected from the Botanic, Balmoral and Castlereagh South DEAs."

📢 Pleased to announce I have been selected as a candidate to go forward to the Ard Chomhairle for the #Balmoral area in the upcoming council elections in #SouthBelfast.#enlightenment #democracy pic.twitter.com/JGLWMTBgSZ — Seán Napier (@Seanofthesouth) November 22, 2022

At this week's selection conventions, sitting councillors John Gormley and Geraldine McAteer were selected by party colleagues. Cllr McAteer will be joined by Séan Napier in Balmoral while Emma Jane Faulkner will run alongside Cllr Gormley in the Botanic DEA.

Incredibly honoured that I have been selected as a candidate to go forward to the Ard Chomhairle for the Botanic area for the council elections in South Belfast next May pic.twitter.com/rySDjzG6L1 — Emma-Jane Faulkner (@emmajfaulkner) November 22, 2022

The party also selected local representative Stevie Jenkins to contest the election in the Lisnasharragh DEA.