SINN Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald says she will not attend St Patrick’s Day events at the White House this year.

The party is continuing its boycott of events at the White House which began last year over US President Donald Trump’s administration’s support of Israel during its war in Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, Ms McDonald said: “Sinn Féin will not attend St Patrick’s Day events at the White House this year.

"The situation on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank remains dire, and the reality is that for all of the talk of a ceasefire, Israeli attacks on Gaza have not ended. The genocide continues. Civilians are still being killed. Homes are still being struck. Families who have already lost everything continue to live under fire.

“Peace in Palestine must mean the end of occupation, the end of apartheid-like systems of control and the full realisation of a sovereign Palestinian state.

“The Good Friday Agreement has shown the world that it is possible to move out of conflict into a permanent peace. A better future for the people of Palestine and the people of Israel is possible. Peace is possible. Justice is possible."

She said that it is important that the eyes of the international community remain focused on what is happening in Palestine, adding that it is important that Sinn Féin "uses its voice to demand that international law is upheld and peace and justice prevail".

She added: “The ties between the people of Ireland and the United States are of key importance. Sinn Féin has deep and enduring bonds that go back decades with those in the United States who played a key role in the peace process and in the campaign for Irish re-unification. Sinn Féin will continue that work with senior representatives on Capitol Hill, the trade union movement, business leaders, Irish American organisations and the diaspora.”