Six cars damaged in overnight Finaghy arson attack

SIX cars have been damaged in a suspected overnight arson attack at a business in Finaghy in South Belfast.

The incident happened at Creightons Garage in Diamond Gardens in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers received a report that at around 1am an accelerant had been poured over the fence of a garage yard in the area and set alight. This caused damage to six cars inside the yard, as well as to the fence at the property. Police said an investigation has been launched.

Officers have appealed for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area or who has information about the incident to come forward, quoting reference number 83 28/03/24.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

In 2019, six cars were set alight at Creightons in an arson attack, which was claimed by a dissident republican group calling themselves 'the IRA'.