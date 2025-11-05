If the Aisling Awards are about hailing the community champions of Belfast then the coveted Belfast Brand accolade is about spotlighting those high-flyers who build the infrastructure which makes the city's progress possible.

That's certainly true of the five finalists slugging it out for Aisling honours in the Belfast Brand category sponsored by Belfast City Airport:

Grand Central Station — a game changing £100m project which demonstrates drive and ambition of Belfast.

— a game changing £100m project which demonstrates drive and ambition of Belfast. Studio Ulster — If this ‘best in class’ film studio does what it says in the tin, it will be sustain the local film-making market for another decade at least. The inclusion of learning and training in the creation of Studio Ulster, through its link with UU, speaks to the sustainability of this £72m project.

— If this ‘best in class’ film studio does what it says in the tin, it will be sustain the local film-making market for another decade at least. The inclusion of learning and training in the creation of Studio Ulster, through its link with UU, speaks to the sustainability of this £72m project. Harrison Boutique Hotel — exemplary commitment by hotelier Melanie Harrison who has created a truly bespoke, Belfast-influenced accommodation jewel in South Belfast.

— exemplary commitment by hotelier Melanie Harrison who has created a truly bespoke, Belfast-influenced accommodation jewel in South Belfast. Teach Chluain Ard — A masterclass in how a neglected and abandoned building on a main thoroughfare can be rescued from dereliction and converted into community use with clear positive economic impact. This former Training and Employment Agency building beside Falls Library is now home to five businesses as well as the offices of the developer the West Belfast Partnership Board.

— A masterclass in how a neglected and abandoned building on a main thoroughfare can be rescued from dereliction and converted into community use with clear positive economic impact. This former Training and Employment Agency building beside Falls Library is now home to five businesses as well as the offices of the developer the West Belfast Partnership Board. Templemore Baths – Saved from the wrecking ball, Templemore Baths has been restored, in a joint City Council-GLL initiative as a modern leisure centre and a heritage visitor site.

Lindsay Millar, Corporate Affairs Manager at Belfast City Airport, said the Aisling Awards aligned well with the business' values.

“At Belfast City Airport, we’re passionate about recognising the people who make Belfast such a special place to live and work," she said. "The Aisling Awards shine a spotlight on those who bring energy, creativity, and compassion to our city, and we’re delighted to support this celebration of community spirit."

Added Lindsay: “Our sponsorship of this event aligns perfectly with our commitment to our community and to recognising those who go above and beyond to make a difference. We look forward to celebrating with the finalists on 28th November!”

All five groundbreaking projects represent the drive, ambition and commitment to investment which epitomises the Belfast Brand category winner, explains head of the judging panel, architect Ciarán Mackel.