Why is there so much good music coming out of Ireland?

BREAKING NEW GROUND: Are the Fontaines DC the best band in the world right now?

THERE is so much good music coming out of Ireland today, it sometimes makes the head spin.

Not so long ago Scotland was ruling the Celtic roost with such melodic, beat-driven bands as Runrig, Peatbog Faeries and Beluga Lagoon among others.

Now I have only to open emails and out will pour mp3s of new Irish artists of merit such as Amble, Kingfishr, Bog Bodies, Poor Creatures, Maggie Carty, Chasing Abbey, Tolu Makay, Cardinals, Lemoncello, JigJam et al.

When you add these to already somewhat established artists such as Fontaines DC, Lankum, Lisa O’Neill, The Mary Wallopers, Kneecap, and Jiggy, it makes for a great mixed bag to choose from for my weekly Celtic Crush show on SiriusXM.

Why this sudden burst of Irish talent, you might ask?

Well, Ireland is now a self-confident European nation, no longer an isolated island looking for its influences from the US or UK.

It hasn’t hurt that the UK shot itself in the foot by pursuing its own cultural isolation with Brexit, or that a fatigued US is succumbing to the xenophobic charms of Donald Trump and his Know-Nothing notions.

Ireland has won some major battles of its own – peace and ongoing reconciliation in the North, and a displacement of religion from the halls of government to its proper place in the church and home.

The people themselves have changed and exude a new self-confidence. Not the cocky, money-grubbing aggression of the Celtic Tiger era, but a quiet inner-belief that is pleasant, and even inspiring to be around.

Where did that come from?

I’d give a lot of credit to individuals like Rory Gallagher, Roy Keane, Bono, Bernadette Devlin-McAliskey, and so many women in the North and South who refused to be silent or settle for second-best.

A tip of the cap also to Ireland’s diplomatic corps who have quietly, but confidently, advanced Ireland’s name and interests abroad.

But back to music! Fontaines DC (for Dublin City) are arguably the best new rock band in the world. From the first chords of their first song of note, "Boys in the Better Land," I knew they had it – whatever “it” is.

Their singer/lyricist Grian Chatten is a showman par excellence and is prolific, even in the midst of budding superstardom he puts out tasteful solo work.

It’s impossible to define Lisa O’Neill, except that this Cavan woman was influenced early on by the street singer/traveller Margaret Barry. Her songs such as "Old Note" are touching and deep, yet uplifting at the same time.

The Mary Wallopers from Dundalk could well be a new Pogues, although that would be selling them short. Deeply influenced by Traditional Music, they turn it on its ear. They haven’t, as yet, written a classic, but when they interpret a song, that’s the version I hear in my head. Listen to "The Frost Is All Over."

The Mary Wallopers are leading the Irish music revolution

Have you noticed something? Most of the music I’ve mentioned is made by culchies.

And the plot continues to thicken.

I often think of Amble and Kingfishr in the same breath. Three strapping, but sensitive, males in each band, a lead singer with a strong, rich voice emoting loss and redemption to restrained guitar chords.

And yet each band makes you stop and think in a way that American singer/songwriters rarely do nowadays. I think that’s because their songs are distinctly drawn from modern Irish life. Try Amble’s "Lonely Island" and Kingfishr’s "Shot in the Dark."

How would you describe Bog Bodies? Well, they were formed by an archeologist, Dan Maher, from the depths of rural Tipperary. This is heavy folk unlike Amble or Kingfishr, the Bodies have created a sound all their own, driven and darkly mystical with very well-constructed songs. Try "Toward The Harvest" and then hit the boards with "Dead Are Dancing."

Chasing Abbey from Tullamore has a seductive way of getting into your head. They employ looped beats, and rap above them often to a Trad-influenced banjo line. Listen to "Arís is Arís" and you’ll find yourself returning to it again and again.

If you’re looking for rural accents, these culchies do not stint and it’s refreshing. They’re loud and proud, and more importantly, authentic.

They’re not singing about your granny’s Ireland, but of a new confident, cosmopolitan island. Take it