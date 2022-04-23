SQUINTER: So – when are the Billy Boys not the Billy Boys?

SQUINTER must say he enjoyed the Belfast Telegraph’s colourful online picture special on the Easter Monday Apprentice Boys parades across This Here Pravince.



History, spectacle, vibrancy – it was all there and Squinter was about to email the picture desk to congratulate them on a job well done when he came across this picture (right). The Billy Boys Flute Band Rathcoole, are one of the newer additions to the Belfast band scene, having been formed as recently as 2018.



But what, Squinter wondered as he looked out the window, into the distance and scratched his chin, is a band called the Billy Boys doing in a celebratory picture special beside children eating ice-cream and OAPs sitting in deckchairs with tartan blankets round their knees?

For the Billy Boys are not followers of the legendary Glasgow comic Billy Connolly. They are not admirers of the Wild West icon Billy the Kid. The big drum is not a homage to the crooner Billy Joel and band members are not fans of comedy actor Billy Crystal. The Billy they’re saluting was a bloke called Billy Fullerton, leader of a notorious Protestant razor gang in the 1920s which toured the Bridgeton area of Glasgow slashing the faces of any Catholics they happened to run into. There’s a suggestion that the name Billy was taken from King Billy and that the fact that its leader was a Billy also was a mere coincidence.



Hmm. You pays yer money…

The gang is paid tribute to in the most famous chant in the Rangers songbook, The Billy Boys.

Hello, hello, it’s the only song we know…

No, sorry, wrong words. Just a second…

Hello, hello, we are the Billy Boys,

Hello, hello, you’ll know us by our noise,

We’re up to our knees in Fenian blood,

Surrender or you’ll die,

For we are the Bridgeton Billy Boys.

Got a certain ring to it, no?



Billy the charmer was a member of the British Union of Fascists whose most notable act of fascist-flavoured fortitude was attacking striking workers during the 1926 General Strike. It's an integral part of the inspirational Easter story, isn’t it? Christ is condemned and crucified, rises triumphantly and ascends into Heaven accompanied by a flute band playing songs about slashing Fenians and wading in blood.



In defence of the Billy Boys Flute Band Rathcoole, an indignant loyalist tweeted Squinter to take issue with the Billy Boys narrative. “That’s not the present day usage of the Billy Boys, but you know that. You’ll be claiming that Rangers players pull their socks up over their knees to signify blood.”



The bloke didn’t say what the present-day usage of the Billy Boys is, but Squinter’s happy to accept that it’s something to do with food banks or charity walks. After all, the Shankill Sons of Jack the Ripper Flute Band don’t mean any offence by their either. Victorian London was a long, long time ago – and people do forget.

