Soccer: Bangor have a little extra to deny Newington in Irish Cup

Clearer Water Irish Cup, Round Five (AET)

Bangor 2-1 Newington

MARTIN Bradley struck right on the stroke of half-time in extra-time at Clendeboye Park on Saturday afternoon to send Bangor through to the Sixth Round of the Irish Cup at the expense of fellow Championship side, Newington.

In fairness, the north Down club created many more opportunities throughout the game and just looked more likely against the hard-working Swans, but the North Belfast men were unhappy with the goal that decided this cup tie as there appeared more than a hint of hand-ball.

Despite the disappointment, there is much to take from this game for Newington who worked tirelessly and responded well to going down early in the first half, but were forced to do more and more defending as the minutes ticked by on the day.

Still, they carved out opportunities of their own and head coach, Paul Hamilton couldn't fault his side's efforts.

"There is no doubt of the effort from the lads today and it showed even through extra-time," he said.

"I thought their (winning) goal was a wee bit lucky but you can't fault our boys. It's very hard to pull out things and talk about things when they put in so much effort.

"It's small margins - a wee deflection that can hit off the hand or the knee can fall your way. We got into good positions today and I just don't think we were clinical enough. We'll look at that and assess it.

"We know Bangor is a very good team, but we know what ways to get at them and personally, I think we played the better football today.

"We went 1-0 down - didn't settle for it - and then equalised but then it was a case of 'do we take the next goal?'"

The North Belfast side began with a high intensity to ensure the Seasiders could not settle, disrupting any rhythm and attacked every ball with pace, but carved out little by way of an opening in the early stages.

Bangor sounded their first warning when a good counter saw Matthew Ferguson whip in a cross from the left which was just slightly too far out of reach for Kielan Reid.

The opening goal did come after 10 minutes and it was very preventable from a Newington perspective as a loose pass inside by Caolan McBride was seized upon by Michael Morgan. The Bangor debutant still had plenty of work to do as he was 35 yards from goal, but his pace took him clear and he finished past Dean Smyth.

Newington responded well as they forced a few corners, but their equaliser came from a break forward where, despite home protests, Reilly beat the offside trap on the left wing and sent in an inviting low ball, which Robbie Morrow met to steer home.

The hosts sought to respond and Newington goalkeeper Smyth had to be alert to get down and claw away from a Kyle Owens flik on with players in yellow jerseys lurking.

Then came a fine move from the hosts involving Ben Cushnie, Michael Morgan and Matthew Ferguson but the ball was hacked away with Ferguson about to pull the trigger.

Smyth then got down to smother from Ferguson and Cushnie had a decent opening when he had a free header from a cross, but it wasn't the best of efforts.

Newington were far from pinned back although their chances were not as plentiful, yet Seamus Duffy was not far away with an effort late in the half that went just outside the posts as the teams went in at the break level.

It was a lively start to the second period, with Newington's Fiontan O'Boyle twice going close. First, he met a low ball in from the right but Evan Ovendale saved with the feet and then O'Boyle met another ball in from the right that whistled just off target.

In between, Bangor's Lewis Harrison met a clipped-in ball from Neale but couldn't keep his effort down.

It was the hosts on the front foot thereafter as they had penalty appeals waved away as referee Tony Clarke felt it was more a case of ball-to-hand when it came off Jack Reilly.

Bangor continued to pressure with a ball in from Matthew Ferguson begging to be put away, but Max Dixon couldn't divert on target at the back post.

Neale's crosses were causing problems with Callum Byers forcing Smyth to save from his glancing header and the Newington goalkeeper doing enough to get down and thwart Kyle Owens.

Prior to that, the hosts couldn't have come much closer as a long ball forward saw Ferguson win the race between Richard Gopwdy and Smyth who had come out of his box, but could only watch as his hooked effort took a big pounce and came down off the crossbar before being cleared.

Still, the chances kept coming with Ben Arthurs making a nuisance of himself and the ball fell to Scott McArthur who was crowded out, the rebound falling to Martin Bradley but he shot too high after steadying.

Newington enjoyed a bit of late pressure with Seamus Duffy seeing a half-volley fly well off target and then shooting wide after a weaving inside, but there would be no winner in normal time as an extra 30 minutes was required.

Both sides had their spells of pressure in the opening period but little by the way of chances before a nod-down from Arthurs forced Newington's Conall McGrandles to make a perfectly-timed challenge with Martin Bradley looking connect and just before the turnaround, Smyth again had to be alert with Ferguson almost in, while at the other end, Duffy had a shot that screwed well wide.

But the goal would come just seconds before they did switch ends as Ferguson nodded on and Bradley bundled home despite Newington players furious as they were certain the Bangor man had used his arm in the process.

Bangor were not just ready to sit and defend for the second period as they applied further pressure on the Newington goal and a low free-kick by Ferguson at the edge of the box forced Smyth to get down low to turn it around the post.

Newington had to force the issue and they began to get into advanced positions but without ever really getting that big chance they needed as Shea Brennan was off-target late on.

Belfast Celtic rescheduled for next week

Belfast Celtic's game against Moyola Park fell victim to the weather on Saturday as Glen Road Heights failed a pitch inspection early in the day.

That means the West Belfast club must wait until next Tuesday for their Fifth Round tie, but have lost home advantage with the game now set for Mill Meadow.

BANGOR: E Ovendale, R Neale, K Owens, L Harrison (T Mathieson 58), T Mulvenna, B Cushnie (B Arthurs 46), M Ferguson (S Redford 113), K Reid (M Davidson 46), M Bradley, M Morgan, (S McArthur 75) C Byers

Goals: M Morgan 10; M Bradley 105

NEWINGTON: D Smyth, R Gowdy, D Stuart, P Downey (A Casey 75, replaced by F McMullan 113), C Parker, C McGrandles, R Morrow, S Duffy (K Ward 113), C McBride (D Rooney 75), J Reilly, F O'Boyle (S Brennan 105)

Goal: R Morrow 16

REFEREE: Tony Clarke