CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin is expecting Coleraine to provide them with another difficult game as the sides meet for the third time in recent weeks in a third different competition.

On Sunday, the Reds take on the Bannsiders in the final of the Bet McLean League Cup at Windsor Park (3pm kick-off).

The Solitude side is looking to make it three wins on the spin, having beaten Oran Kearney’s men 2-0 in the league and coming from behind to knock them out of the Irish Cup last Friday evening.

McLaughlin is expecting Sunday’s showpiece to be every bit as difficult as their recent Cup encounter and hopes the Red Army can come out in force to cheer his side to domestic honours.

“We’ve played each other a few times, especially recently as well,” said The Reds’ boss.

“We played them last Friday night obviously in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup and it was a difficult game. They were really good throughout the match and so were we and I’m sure the final will be the same.

“There will be a big crowd at it and both sides will be well supported. Our boys will be out in force as they always are, especially in big games like finals.

“The Red Army come out in force and I’m sure they’ll be making plenty of noise and hopefully they do because our boys rise to the challenge and the occasion. It will be a tough game but it’s one we look forward to.”

It is McLaughlin’s second final as Reds’ boss, having guided the club to the County Antrim Shield back in 2020 and the Derry native has backed his players to continue to rise to the big occasion.

“That’s why we’re in the business and in the game and that’s why the supporters are obviously so passionate about the club - they want to win trophies and they want to win medals, the same as the players,” he acknowledges.

“It’s important that we deliver, it’s going to be a tough game but our performances this year have been really good.

“A lot of our best performances have been on big occasions and big games and hopefully that is the case of Sunday.”

The Reds have a few fitness doubts before the showpiece as McLaughlin revealed that Jonny Addis and Jamie McDonagh both picked up knocks in Tuesday evening's win over Glentoran.

“Addis was struggling with his hamstring and we’ve a couple of knocks in there,” he revealed.

“McDonagh has come off with a knock and Addis, but hopefully it will be nothing too serious.

“It’s important that we wrap them up in cotton wool between now and Sunday’s final because they’ve put a lot in, especially in our last two performances.

“I’s important now we look after all the players and recover well between now and then because again it will be another massive shift for the players if we want to be beat Coleraine. They’re a tough side and a good side, we’ve got to be at our best if we want to get a result.”

McLaughlin paid tribute to his side for their victory over the Glens on Tuesday evening and was pleased they carried out his half-time instructions.

“If a chance comes your way, you definitely want your front-men to take advantage of it,” he reflected.

“We knew coming here was going to be difficult, there was going to be periods of the game where we had to do a lot of work off the ball, and we were prepared for it.

“They did that and carried it out brilliantly. I don’t remember too many scares that Luke McNicholas had in the first half.

“In the second half, we just spoke to the boys and said that it just needed that bit of composure and that we bit of class at the top end of the pitch and if we keep working hard off the ball and put our foot on it whenever we win it back, show that wee bit of quality that we have and there would be a chance that we would score the winner from it and lucky enough we did.

“Then the boys went and emptied the tank and defended heroically, they threw themselves in front of everything: cross balls, shots on goal, second balls - they did everything that we asked of them.

“It was a superb performance to a man and everybody that stepped on the pitch was fantastic.”