Soccer: Cliftonville travel to Larne for League Cup semi-final

Chris Gallagher gets out in front of Ryan Corrigan during Larne's 2-0 win over Cliftonville on Friday INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton believes that this evening's Bet McLean Cup semi-final with Larne is a perfect distraction for his side.

The Reds make the return trip to Inver Park (7.45pm kick-off) after their 2-0 defeat on Friday evening- their fourth in a row in the league.

Magilton praised the champions and hoped that they may progress to March's decider by addressing scenarios and eradicating mistakes from Friday’s encounter.

“Larne are a very, very good side and they have great selections off the bench as well that strengthens them,” said the Cliftonville manager.

“It is a tough ask, but we have to be better, and I know we will be better in terms of addressing certain scenarios and hopefully, we can eradicate those mistakes. They are fundamental errors and we have to keep playing with the freedom that we are playing with.”

Magilton acknowledges that his players have performed well in the two previous meetings in the last month and feels it can give them enough confidence to build on.

“We have played twice against Larne, and we have played well,” he insists.

“We were unfortunate not to come away with three points in the first game. I thought we created enough opportunities and didn’t take them. That has to give us confidence and we build on that.”

He feels that the key to improving is improving on the fundamental errors that continue to cost them in the last four league defeats and is delighted that there will be players to return from injury in the coming weeks.

“We’ve lost four on the trot and we can’t get away from that,” Magilton admits.

“It is fundamental errors that are costing us games and that is something that has to be addressed.

“We’re getting bodies back now, which is good, and I think we just now have to pick a team and say, ‘right, we’ll go with this’.

“Last year we got fortunate with injuries bt had that consistency and we got results - we’re going to try to get back to that.”

Prior to Friday evening's game, Taylor Steven returned to his parent club, St Johnstone after the Scottish Premiership side opted to recall him and Ronan Doherty departed the club to Coleraine, having already agreed to join the Bannsiders on a pre-contract agreement.

Doherty’s pre-contract was a source of frustration for Magilton, but he wished the midfielder well and hopes to add players to his squad in the coming weeks if the right player becomes available.

“I really can’t my head around pre-contracts,” he reflected.

“I can’t understand how you sign a pre-contract and then play for the club if it is not agreed – I just don’t get all that.

“Olly [Ronan Doherty] and the club had a wonderful partnership and unfortunately, that has now come to an end, and we wish Olly well and we will move on.

“We are, of course [looking to bring players in]. If someone comes along that we think is going to improve the squad, then we will go and try and get them.”

The other semi-final takes place at The Oval this evening (7.45pm) as Glentoran host. Crusaders.