Soccer: Donegal Celtic Youth Academy making strides

Some of the young DC players during the FonaCab Development League games at Solitude

IT wasn’t so long ago that things were looking a little on the bleak side for Donegal Celtic, but there is evidence that a corner is being turned.

The senior team enjoyed a positive 2022/23 season, but perhaps more importantly, the youth section in the club has made great strides in a short space of time.

Just over a year ago, the Donegal Celtic Youth Academy’s 2017s had just five players who suffered a heavy defeat in their first game back, but now their numbers have quadrupled and results on the pitch are more than encouraging.

Not to rest on their laurels, they have ambitions to push even further and have put out the call for boys and girls from the 2016, 2017 and 2018 age groups to bolster their youth section.

“It’s all coming together, but we still want to get more involved,” said team coach Paddy Marley.

“The team is starting to get a bit more recognition now. Our first match a few years ago, the boys were beaten 21-0, which was a shock to them.

“We just brought them back and taught them the basics, so they are flying now and there is rarely a game where they get beat.

“They are a dedicated bunch and really get stuck in, so it’s like a Champions League final each time they play.

“There is also a bond between them as they have become good friends and are hanging out together, which is what we want as establishing that is important for kids at that age and can help keep them off the streets in future.”

The Donegal Celtic Youth Academy has also received the support of some local businesses that have helped it get off the ground.

Bell’s Bakery helped secure new kits, whilst Pizza Guyz supply man-of-the-match and training of the week vouchers.

St Louise’s secondary school have also chipped in, supplying their hall for training during the winter when outdoors at Donegal Celtic Park is not feasible and they plan to retreat back inside in the coming weeks during the weekly Thursday training sessions.

It was a combined effort to revive the youth section at the club, but one that Paddy is delighted to see making strides.

There have been summer events and an end of year get-together where trophies and certificates are handed out to all, creating a sense of fun and achievement.

“Three of us parents took it over as a lot of the kids had left,” he explained.

“We started out with five boys and were lucky that St Louise’s supplied the hall for us to train over the winter for free.

“Since then we have stuck at it and tried to encourage more kids to get involved. We’re now up to around 20 kids now and have put them into the FonaCab Youth Development League, playing across the city at Solitude, Falls Park and over in East Belfast, so that’s a nice cross-community thing.

“We also train up in DC’s pitch on a Thursday night, which the boys all love, as it gets them out on the grass.”

All are welcome to attend the weekly sessions on a Thursday at Donegal Celtic Park from 6pm-7pm, with a £2 contribution asked for to help the running of the team and provide refreshments for the team.

For more information, visit the Donegal Celtic Youth Academy Facebook page.

