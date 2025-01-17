Soccer: Immaculata and Willowbank meet in the Intermediate Cup

Immaculata claimed the Intermediate Cup last season and will continue their defence on Saturday at home to Willowbank Irish FA

A WEST Belfast derby is the standout fixture in Round Three of the Intermediate Cup as holders, Immaculata host Willowbank at Grosvenor's 'Cage' on Saturday lunchtime (1.30pm).

The Mac claimed the trophy for the first time in their history at the end of April last year with a penalty shootout win over Crumlin Star at Windsor Park and have enjoyed a solid season to date in the NAFL Premier Division where they sit in fourth, 13 points off leaders East Belfast, but with five games in hand.

Immaculata began their defence of the trophy with a 4-0 win over Dollingstown and then received a bye in the second round as St Oliver Plunkett and St Luke's were dismissed from the competition with the Mac due to face the winner, but the challenge this weekend will be greater as they go up against the Steel & Son Cup finalists.

Although Willowbank ply their trade in 1A of the NAFL, they have proven the ability to take on sides from the top tier.

Their journey to the third round has been rather straightforward with a 3-0 win over Coagh United in the opening round and then followed with an emphatic 5-1 home victory against Valley Rangers, setting up a fascinating battle between these neighbours who are bidding for a place in the last 16.

Elsewhere, St James' Swifts enjoy the home comforts of Donegal Celtic Park in a cross-town tie against Short Strand's St Matthew's.

The West Belfast club will enter this game as favourites as they have shown good form this season, sitting in second place in the BPFL's Intermediate Division One without losing a game to date, while St Matthew's are currently in mid-table in Division 1B of the NAFL.

Belfast Celtic are also at home as they host Dunmurry Rec, fresh from their penalty heartbreak in the Irish Cup at Moyola Park on Tuesday.

Crumlin Star are on the road to Portadown to take on Mid-Ulster Intermediate Division B side Hanover with the Ardoyne men, who were denied back-to-back Intermediate titles last year due to that penalty shootout loss to Immaculata, seeking to ensure this tie goes to form.

Also on Saturday, Aquinas host Seagoe, while Finaghy face a big challenge when they host high-flying East Belfast.



Round Three fixtures (1.30pm unless stated)

Abbey Villa v Rathfriland Rangers

Ballymacash Rangers v Desertmartin

Banbridge Town v Kilmore Rec

Belfast Celtic v Dunmurry Rec

Bourneview Mill v Rosemount Rec

Crewe United v Albert Foundry

Dunmurry YM v Banbridge Rangers

Finaghy v East Belfast

Hanover v Crumlin Star

Lisburn Distillery v Killyleagh YC

Lisburn Rangers v Queen's University

Richhill AFC v Mossley

St James' Swifts v St Matthew's

Immaculata v Willowbank

Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders Reserves

Aquinas v Seagoe (2.30pm)

