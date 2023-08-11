Soccer: Irish Cup Round One on Saturday

IT may just be the start of the new soccer season, but the road to the final game begins now with the First Round of the Irish Cup set for Saturday afternoon (all games 1.30pm).

A number of local teams including Donegal Celtic, Immaculata and Crumlin Star have been handed byes, but the remaining sides will do battle this weekend to join them in the second round.

The standout fixture will take place at Glen Road Heights where Belfast Celtic host Warrenpoint Town.

The South Down club was due to face Dungannon Swifts in a promotion/relegation playoff for a place in the Premiership at the end of last season having finished second in the Championship, but ran into difficulty that over an unpaid tax bill that almost saw them expelled from the NIFL, but an agreement saw them drop into the Premier Intermediate Division, meaning they begin their Irish Cup journey a lot earlier than usual.

Elsewhere, St James' Swifts have home advantage in Donegal Celtic Park against another Premier Intermediate club in Lisburn Distillery, while at nearby Lenadoon Park, last season's Intermediate Cup finalists St Oliver Plunkett host Newcastle.

Another of the West Belfast clubs, Colin Valley, will welcome PSNI to Poleglass, but Willowbank and St Luke's are on the road to AFC Craigavon and Ballynahinch United respectively.

And it’s backkkkkk!! We return to competitive football this weekend and no bigger game to start with as we welcome @thepointfc to Glen Road for the first round of the #SamuelGestonIrishCup Kick off is 1.30pm and all support welcome ☘️☘️ @nancysbelfast #ClonardPremier @TICoaches pic.twitter.com/cUEoc2hK4Y — BELFAST CELTIC (@BelfastCeltic1) August 9, 2023

Rathmore will be the venue for NAFL 1B outfit Aquinas who host Tullyvallen, while Suffolk host Portstewart and Finaghy are at Portaferry Rovers.

There is something of a North Belfast derby with 18th Newtownabbey OB hosting Malachians, while Glengormley outfit St Mary's FC heading to Richhill AFC and Greenisland welcome Orangefield OB.

South Belfast side, St Matthew's are at Woodvale on Saturday with Crewe United hosting Lurgan Town in another one of the round's ties.

First Round fixtures

18th Newtownabbey OB v Malachians

Abbey Villa v Bryansburn Rangers

AFC Craigavon v Willowbank

Albert Foundry v Newmills

Aquinas v Tullyvallen

Ards Rangers v Larne Tech OB

Ballynahinch United v St Luke's

Ballynure OB v Fivemiletown United

Banbridge Rangers v Bourneview Mill

Banbridge Town v Cookstown Youth

Bangor Amateurs v Dunloy

Belfast Celtic v Warrenpoint Town

Bloomfield v Oxford Sunnyside

Brantwood v Rosemount Rec

Colin Valley v PSNI

Comber Rec v Armagh City

Crewe United v Lurgan Town

Desertmartin v Wakehurst

Dollingstown v Lisburn Rangers

Drumaness Mills v Saintfield United

Dunmurry YM v Queen's University

Grove United v Tullycarnet

Holywood v Crumlin United

Killyleagh YC v Hanover

Kilmore Rec v Seagoe

Laurelvale v Rathfriland Rangers

Limavady United v Portavogie Rangers

Markethill Swifts v Islandmagee

Moyola Park v Newtowne

Greenisland v Orangefield OB

Portadown BBOB v Moneyslane

Portaferry Rovers v Finaghy

Rectory Rangers v Newbuildings United

Richhill AFC v St Mary's YC

Shankill United v Ballymoney United

St James' Swifts v Lisburn Distillery

St Oliver Plunkett v Newcastle

Strabane Athletic v Coagh United

Suffolk v Portstewart

Windmill Stars v Downshire YM

Woodvale v St Matthew's

Byes: Ballynahinch Olympic, Ballymacash Rangers, Mossley, Glebe Rangers, Shorts, Rathcoole, Seapatrick, Chimney Corner, Donegal Celtic, Derriaghy CC, Dromore Amateurs, Shamrock, Tobermore United, Immaculata, Rosario YC, 1st Bangor, Valley Rangers, Dunmurry Rec., Dromara Village, Crumlin Star, Lower Maze, Craigavon City, Wellington Rec.