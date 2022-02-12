Soccer: Lightning start from Star helps them see off Drumaness

NAFL Premier Division

Crumlin Star 3 Drumaness Mills 2

CRUMLIN Star achieved a 3-2 victory on Saturday against Drumaness Mills at the Cliftonville Playing Fields in an energetic game that didn’t let up despite the weather providing a very heavy and unwelcome downpour.

The goals came immediately with Stephen Smyth smashing the ball at Drumaness’ goalkeeper Marc Reid, only for it to bounce off him, with Smyth putting it in the back of the net in the second minute.

Attempting to recoup, Drumaness launched an immediate counterattack with Eoin Rooney attempting a volley which was safely caught by Star’s keeper Dean Smyth.

Drumaness’ Adam Kearney attempted a good run on goal, showing great technical skill with the ball, but it wasn’t enough to stop the men from Ardoyne who upon taking a corner, Stephen Smyth scored again with a great header in the sixth minute, putting Crumlin Star up 2-0.

Star continued to press their advantage with James Doyle and Stephen Smyth both making good attempts on goal, with Doyle’s going just over the net and Smyth’s being saved by the keeper. At 12 minutes Smyth shot again, with the ball going narrowly wide as Drumaness began looking like they would again buckle under the pressure from Star.

On 15 minutes, Drumaness got a bit of breathing room allowing Drumaness captain Rory Mason to take a powerful shot which was masterfully saved by Star’s Dean Smyth.

The next few minutes saw an intense battle for possession, with Star wrestling momentum out of Drumaness’ attempted comeback. A foul by Drumaness about 20 yards out gave Crumlin Star man Aiden McNeill a chance to deliver a powerful shot which was just about saved by the 'keeper.

Stephen Smyth finds the net early on

After 20 minutes, heavy rain began lashing down, drenching the players and forcing most of the crowd to seek shelter, and it didn’t relent until the half-time whistle blew.

The Ballynahinch men nearly caused themselves some bother when Daniel Bell almost scored an own goal, followed by Star’s captain Barry McKervey almost scoring from a corner.

Star showed no sign of slowing down with James Doyle threatening the ’keeper with two shots on goal, the first going just over, and the second being deftly caught by goalkeeper Marc Reid.

Star continued to hammer away at Drumaness with Barry McKervey and Jamie Sharvin fancying their chances to put the Ardoyne men ahead, with Sharvin’s attempt only being thwarted at the last minute with a diving save from Marc Reid.

Stephen Smyth again proved relentless in keeping Drumaness’ goalkeeper on his toes by attempting a repeat of his first goal, when it hit off Marc Reid, only to be thumped towards the net again, but it was saved just in time.

On 38 minutes, Star scored again with Aiden McNeill scoring a wonderful goal bringing the scoreline up to 3-0.

Star kept up their ongoing attack, which was only broken at 44 minutes in, when a free-kick towards Eoin Rooney allowed him to sink it into the back of the net putting the Ballynahinch men back on track.

With the rain finally ceasing, the second half got underway with a constant battle around midfield for possession, with both teams evenly matched at getting the ball off each other, and also at losing it again, but Star appeared to have the majority of possession.

Eoin Rooney appeared to come off a little worse for wear after a bad tackle at 54 minutes, with the referee giving Star a verbal warning.

It was obvious that the break at half-time had allowed Drumaness to sharpen up their defence which stepped up to the mark and denied Star any access through, however Patrick McIlkenny did manage at chance at 63 minutes which went just wide of the goal.

man-of-the-match Aidan McNeill drives forward

Drumaness got another bout of good luck at 67 minutes when a bad foul by Dean Smyth saw the Ballynahinch men awarded a penalty, which was taken and scored by Callum Dougan bringing the score up to 3-2.

The remaining 30 minutes of the game saw Star slow down their attack, as fatigue set in for both sides, and at 72 minutes Star brought Paul Scullion, who had played very well off, with Samuel McBurney taking his place.

A few minutes later Drumaness opted for a double substation with Joe Healey and Conor Carew coming off with Keegan Domican and Luke Martin coming on for the remainder of play.

Drumaness then also made their third substation with Daniel Bell coming off the pitch, with Jamie Morgan coming on.

At 78 and 80 minutes, Crumlin Star attempted another few shots by Jamie Sharvin and Stephen Smyth with the first going over, and the second going just wide.

On 85 minutes, Star man Brendan Short suffered in a bad tackle with Callum Dougan, and required some aid in what looked like a potential shoulder injury.

Star kept up attacks in the closing minutes, but didn’t manage to have any luck, with a final shot on goal by Jamie Sharvin being caught by Marc Reid in last minute, with three additional minutes added on, but Star held on for the win.

CRUMLIN STAR: D Smyth, B Short, A McNeill (Man of the Match), N Hawkins, M Lyons, J Sharvin, P McIlkenny, P Scullion (S McBurney 72), J Doyle, S Smyth, B McKervey

Goals: S Smyth (2, 6), A McNeill (38)

DRUMANESS MILLS: M Reid, B Campbell, E Lundy, T McConville, D Bell (J Morgan 78), C Carew (L Martin 75), A Kearney, J Healey (K Domican 75), E Rooney, C Dougan, R Mason

Goals: E Rooney (44), C Dougan (67)