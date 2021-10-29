Soccer: Reds boss McLaughlin wary of Lurgan Blues ahead of Solitude clash

Cliftonville’s Paul O’Neill in action against James Ferrin of Ards in Tuesday night’s League Cup clash. The Reds won 4-1 and will be hoping to make it two wins on the bounce when the league-leaders host Glenavon at Solitude on Saturday

Danske Bank Premiership

Cliftonville v Glenavon

(Saturday, 3pm, Solitude)

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin isn’t sure whether the weekend break will be a help or hinderance to Glenavon ahead of this weekend’s clash.

The Lurgan Blues make the trip to Solitude (3pm kick-off) looking to build on their win over Dungannon Swifts two-weeks ago.

Their with Crusaders last Saturday fell by the wayside due to the Northern Ireland Football League’s decision to postpone in line with their Covid protocols.

McLaughlin admits the break could aid Gary Hamilton’s men, but equally could halt their momentum following their victory against Dungannon.

“We’re back to work again in the league,” said McLaughlin.

“We’ll prepare for Glenavon. They didn’t play last weekend so that could go either way. They could come into the game a bit flat, or they could come in fresh, but our boys are chomping at the bit again.

“You saw out there tonight (Tuesday), their attitude at Ards was fantastic and the desire to play, go and do the right things and it will be the same come Saturday.

“We’ll be raring to go. I just hope the same as every game this season, the fans are there again for us driving us on because they’ve played a major part in how we’ve been playing this year at home.”

🏟 HOME RUN



3️⃣ matches.

1️⃣ venue.



With three consecutive Premiership games coming up at Solitude, we can't wait to hear the Red Army raise the roof for Paddy and the players!



McLaughlin was delighted that his side bounced back from their weekend defeat to Ballymena United with a 4-1 win over Ards in the last 16 of the League Cup.

Goals from Jonny Addis, Cricky Gallagher, Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley saw the Solitude side progress to a last eight meeting with Portadown and their boss was happy with the professional performance on show.

“It was a good response from the boys, I thought they were very good and very professional in their performance,” stated McLaughlin.

“It was efficient, and the second half was really good, there were a couple of brilliant finishes and some great goals.

“To be fair to Ards, they were well in the game until we scored the third goal, so it was a good workout for us.

“It was good for us to bounce back, you could just see in us the disappointment, anger and frustration at losing our unbeaten run. But let’s try and get another one up and running now with that win.

“There was no doubt we were going to come back in with the right attitude and respond from Saturday - it was never in doubt.

“It was a good efficient performance and a professional job done.”

Fans’ favourite Jonny Addis and Cricky Gallagher netted their first goals for the club, but McLaughlin insists that all of his squad should be fans favourites, given their work-rate, attitude, and appetite so far this season.

“They should all be fans’ favourites this year because they’ve all been fantastic,” McLaughlin claimed.

“Big (Jonny) Addis has been a brilliant signing for us as well as young ‘Cricky’ Gallagher.

“It’s good to see them scoring goals but they should all be fans favourites for the work-rate, the attitude and their appetite to play.

“They’ve all been excellent and it’s good that the fans are taking to them, but they’re taking to them because they know they’re good players.

“The fans know good players when they see it and they’re delighted, I’m sure, like we are to have them on board at the club, representing the club and the way they apply themselves and play on a Saturday they’re fantastic.

“It’s good to see them score their first goals.”

Coming off the back of Saturday’s clash, the Reds will entertain Portadown in the first of two games between the sides in a week in league and cup action and McLaughlin is determined to use his squad over the next couple of intense weeks.

“The games are flying in - they’re definitely coming thick and fast,” he acknowledged.

“They’re two a week over the next three or four weeks, it’s a frantic schedule we’re in now at the minute with loads of games and game time for everybody to play and they all will play their part.

“We’ve used all five subs here tonight (against Ards) and we could have used more because we have to keep rotating them players.

“We made four or five changes from the weekend, and we made four or five subs.

“We’ll need everybody because it’s an intense schedule that we’re going into and the games are coming thick and fast, but when we’re in the form that we’re in at the minute, you don’t mind that. You want to play every day.”

