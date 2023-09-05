Soccer: Reds exit County Antrim Shield after defeat in Carrick

Ben Tilney made up for an own goal with an earlier stunning strike in Carrick Rangers' win over Cliftonville on Tuesday

Toal’s County Antrim Shield, Round One

Carrick Rangers 3– 2 Cliftonville

Cliftonville exited the Toal’s County Antrim Shield in the first round after going down 3-2 to Carrick Rangers at the Loughview Leisure Arena on Tuesday evening.

Despite leading through a stunning Ben Wilson strike, Ben Tilney produced a magnificent equaliser and Curtis Allen slotted home from the spot before the break.

The Reds restored parity through a Tilney own-goal, but Danny Purkis sealed victory for the hosts with a quarter of an hour remaining to send the Solitude side out the Shield to the frustration of boss Jim Magilton, who described his side’s display as substandard.

“It’s the first time that that’s crept in, in terms of performances levels,” he admitted.

“We were so substandard. I think once we started brightly and scored early, because we had played them recently and won quite easily, I think they [the players] took it for granted. In this game, if you do and don’t do the basics well, it comes back to bite you and you have to hand total respect to Carrick Rangers.

“They put us under pressure. We played into their hands, we conceded too many set-pieces and conceded too many free-kicks. Albeit we conceded a fantastic right footed goal from Tilney and these things happen. I just felt we were totally off the pace after a bright start and that was really disappointing.”

Ben Wilson opened the scoring for Cliftonville

Magilton made five changes to the side that started the weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Glentoran.

Handing a competitive debut to on-loan goalkeeper David Odumosu and defender Luke Kenny, Stephen McGuinness was drafted in at left-back and there were also starts for Conor Pepper and Chris Curran.

Cliftonville created the first half chance when Conor Pepper clipped in a cross and Sam Ashford’s downward header was gathered by Ben McCauley.

The Reds took the lead in the 13th minute when Ben Wilson ran onto a through ball and arrowed an unstoppable effort high into the top corner to score his fifth goal of the campaign.

Carrick went close to an equaliser when Nedas Maciulaitius turned on the edge of the box and flashed in a low cross to Danny Purkis at the back post, but his effort was deflected behind via the foot of goalkeeper David Odumosu on his competitive debut.

Kyle Cherry then dropped in a free-kick which Purkis glanced wide of the target 60 seconds later and eventually the pressure told as the Amber Army drew level.

Ben Tilney picked up the ball at the corner of the box and worked his way into a shooting position before curling a terrific shot past Odumosu to make It 1-1.

The hosts were very much in the ascendancy with Cameron Stewart heading wide from another Cherry free-kick.

Stuart King’s side had the chance to hit the front from the spot in the 38th minute when on-loan St Mirren youngster Luke Kenny was penalised for catching Mark Surgenor inside the area.

Substitute Curtis Allen stepped up and sent Odumosu the wrong way to give Rangers a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Carrick began the second period as they ended the first - on the front foot - and they should have extended their lead when Jonny Addis’ clearance was intercepted by Danny Purkis and his low effort trickled off the post and out to safety.

Jim Magilton introduced Rory Hale and Ronan Doherty from the bench to try and give the visitors a spark, but it was Carrick who spurned a further opportunity when Cherry’s free-kick was headed behind by Purkis.

Carrick’s frontman drew a save from Odumosu at the expense of a corner which was half cleared, with Albert Watson hooking a shot over the top from the follow-up.

Cliftonville hadn’t looked a threat since falling behind but with little over 20 minutes remaining, they drew level in fortuitous circumstances.

Sam Ashford held the ball up and his low cross wasn’t dealt with by McCauley and the Ben Tilney was unable to prevent the ball crossing the line to make it 2-2.

With little over a quarter of an hour remaining, Carrick regained the lead. Jonny Addis’ poor clearance was intercepted by Josh Andrews and he fed Purkis who rode the challenge of Addis, kept his composure and slotted past Odumosu to make it 3-2.

Rory Hale almost restored parity for the third time after latching onto a superb ball over the top, but his low effort was parried by Rangers keeper McCauley.

That would be the Reds’ final opportunity of forcing a shoot-out as Carrick ran out 3-2 winners to advance to the last eight of the Shield.

CARRICK RANGERS: McCauley, Forsythe, Stewart (Reece Glendinning 46’), Surgenor (Cushley 90’), Watson, McGuckin (Allen 21’), (Withers 90+5’), Maciulaitis (Buchanan-Rolleston 90’), Andrews, Cherry, Purkis, Tilney.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Lowe, Kenny (Casey 76’), Addis, Turner, McGuinness, Gallagher, Pepper (Doherty 56’), C Curran (Rory Hale 56’), Ashford (Casey 76’), Wilson.

REFEREE: Jamie Robinson