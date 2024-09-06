Soccer: Scales hopes to add to Glasgow derby delight when Ireland face England

Celtic's Liam Scales is hoping his good start to the club season can transfer over to international duty INPHO

A GLASGOW derby one weekend and an international against England the next is as intense as it gets according to Liam Scales.

The Celtic centre-half played a vital role in the Bhoys' 3-0 win over their Glasgow rivals on Sunday and hopes for another joyous weekend when Ireland take on England in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday in the Nations League (5pm).

It is also the beginning of the Heimir Hallgrímsson era for Irish soccer following a drawn-out process to find Stephen Kenny's successor and although the opening game doesn't get more glamours, it also doesn't get much tougher against a team that lost in the final of the recent European Championships.

Undoubtedly, it will be an electric atmosphere in Dublin as Ireland seek to get off to a positive start before hosting Greece on Tuesday and Scales hopes his great start to the club season carries into the international arena.

"It's probably never happened before that a player has Rangers one weekend and England the next, so it's as good as it gets," said the 26-year-old Dubliner.

"Hopefully we can do as well as we (Celtic) did at the weekend against Rangers.

"The players know how big this is for us and during the week the staff have reminded us.

It is important to keep your discipline and not let the emotions get to you because it's a game of football and you want 11 players on the pitch so you have the best chance of winning, regardless of who you are playing again.

"I can take those experiences of playing against Rangers, but it is a bit different."

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘 🇮🇪🏟️



Our UEFA Nations League opener against England is now officially sold out!



Saturday evening can’t come soon enough 🤩💚 pic.twitter.com/b8XPZb8nK9 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 3, 2024

Hallgrímsson has outlined his plans to make Ireland a difficult proposition to play against, but his ideas will take time to bed in with the Icelandic coach handed a baptism of fire.

With just days at a time to work with the players during the international windows, it is likely to take time for his vision to take shape.

"It's different playing for Celtic and playing for Ireland," Scales acknowledged.

"You are there every day and have so much time to work to get things right, but here (international) is different as it's everyone in and straight at it.

"We are trying to get all the information as to how we want to play and bring that into the game at the weekend. Hopefully we can get a good start."

It's also the beginning of a new era for England as former Ireland international Lee Carsley steps in for his first game in charge on an interim basis until a full-time successor for Gareth Southgate is found, so both sets of players will be keen to make an impact on a day of new beginnings.

Games against England have historically been tight affairs aside from their last meeting in 2020 when the Three Lions claimed a 3-0 win at Wembley and they would certainly be happy with that on their travels.

However, Ireland will not be intent on allowing that to happen with what this fixture means to the fans, but also for the players as they seek to open their new chapter on a good note.

"It will be the first one I've been involved in," said Scales of the fixture.

"It's massive with the history that comes with it. I hope the atmosphere will be brilliant and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I don't think we need more motivation than playing for your country, but there is that for the public and you know it means a lot to people."