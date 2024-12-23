Soccer: Sibling rivalry for the Reids on Christmas Day

Willowbank’s Matthew Reid (left) and his brother Joseph (right) will come up against each other on Christmas Day Co. Antrim FA

WHEN the fans of Willowbank and Derriaghy CC gather at Seaview ahead of the Steel & Sons Cup final on Christmas Day (10.45am kick-off), there will be plenty of rivalry on show.

However, that will also translate into a sibling rivalry as an intriguing sub-plot to the game will see brothers Matthew and Joseph Reid go up against each other.

The North Belfast men come from fine sporting stock, with their father, Seamus a former Irish League player with Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers and Crusaders.

But part of his story was a Junior Cup win in the 1996/97 season with Newington where he lined out alongside his brothers, Tommy, Paul and Michael, while they also enjoyed Junior Shield success with The Swans earlier in the decade.

All enjoyed fine careers of their own, so it is perhaps unsurprising that Matthew and Joseph have followed in their footsteps as football is very much in the DNA.

Another major medal is heading back to the family home, but only one as their sporting paths moved in different directions, unlike the past generation of Reids.

“It was quite unique to have four brothers playing and winning on the one team, but now I have two sons playing against each other in the Steel & Sons Cup final,” Seamus said.

“We won everything in the ‘90s and had a really good side. It wasn’t even the four brothers, but at one stage a bit further back there were more from the family playing with each other and once, the entire back line had a brother, an uncle, a daddy - it was unique.”

Newington, Junior Cup Winners 1996-97. Back Row: Phillip Bannon, Tommy Reid, Danny Walsh, Paul Tabb, Seamus Reid, Charlie Hemsworth, Frankie Campbell, Paddy Burns, Paul Reid, Bill Bannon, Billy Gray. Front Row: Colm McGuigan, Danny Hale, John Conway, Seamus Perry, Christy Brady, Michael Reid, Tony Perry.

Their success is still toasted to this day, but on Christmas Day, only one of Seamus’s sons will be celebrating.

The current generation of Reids did not always find themselves on opposing sides, but instead began their journey where their father plied his trade at Newington. It was from there they found themselves heading in different directions.

Matthew moved on to play with Shamrock in Ardoyne before making the switch across the city to Willowbank, whereas Joe headed for Lisburn Distillery and then found himself at Derriaghy.

The build-up to next week’s game has of course translated into a fun build-up with plenty of friendly jibes passed, but although there may be some radio silence as the countdown to kick-off approaches, it will be warm handshakes afterwards.

With a son on either side, the Reid family will remain neutral during the 90 minutes but whatever the outcome, it will be a memorable day and one in which they will all look back on with a smile in the years to come.

“One of the two of them was to make the Christmas dinner, but now none of them will be making it as they are away out of the house early in the morning,” Seamus said with a chuckle.

“They will both be back after the game but one will be on the water and the other on the champagne! But we want to make a nice occasion of it for them as it will be a happy memory. People have asked me where I will be sitting, but where else can I be but on the halfway line?”