Soccer: Star and Mac both eye Intermediate progress

Crumlin Star and Immaculata are bidding to come through their respective quarter-finals

THE quarter-finals of the McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup (all 1.30pm) are down for decision on Saturday as holders Crumlin Star continue their bid for back-to-back triumphs.

Paul Trainor’s side welcome fellow NAFL Premier Division side Rosemount Rec to Marrowbone having hosted the same opposition at The Cricky in the league just before Christmas where they ran out 4-0 winners.

The Ardoyne outfit may have missed out on cup silverware so far this season, but nonetheless, they have been impressive throughout the campaigning head into this week off the back of a 4-2 home win over Crumlin United that maintains their unbeaten league form.

Due to their extended cup runs, they have a huge backlog of fixtures but it’s a nice problem to have as they host the Greyabbey outfit that won at Islandmagee at the weekend.

Star are yet to concede a goal in their run to the last eight, their latest win a 3-0 win over Derriaghy CC in Round Four where Rosemount came through on penalties against Comber Rec after an eight-goal thriller, so form suggests the hosts can come through once against.

Immaculata are also eyeing a place in the last four and they too have home advantage against a league rival when they welcome Ards Rangers to ‘The Cage’ at Grosvenor.

The Mac were 3-2 winners away to the same opposition in November in the league, so will feel quietly confident they can make the most of home advantage this week.

Their run to the last eight has seen them account for Desertmartin (6-2), St Mary’s YC (3-0), Oxford Sunnyside (2-0) and Dollingstown (1-0), while Ards Rangers have overcame Ballynahinch United, Ballymoney United, Tobermore United and Armagh City.

The remaining ties will see Ballymacash Rangers host Strabane Athletic and Newbuildings United welcome Queen’s University.



