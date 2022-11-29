Soccer: Sykes delighted to have made his Republic of Ireland bow

Mark Sykes says it was a "no-brainer" to accept the call-up from Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny as he made his debut in the friendly against Malta last week.

The 25-year-old Ormeau Road man opted to switch international allegiance back in 2020 having represented Northern Ireland at U21 and when introduced in the recent 1-0 win as a late substitute, he became the first player from Belfast to represent the Republic in 76 years.

Naturally, the decision to make the switch drew a mixed reaction with the IFA reportedly disappointed as Sykes had been included in a couple of previous Northern Ireland senior squads, but tellingly, did not see any game-time that left the door ajar for the move south.

Having impressed for Oxford United duding a three-year spell, the midfielder earned a move to EFL Championship outfit Bristol City and his performances prompted Irish boss Kenny to draft Sykes into the squad for the recent friendlies where he made his senior bow for the Boys in Green.

"When I was growing up, there was nothing (in place) for me to be a part of the Republic of Ireland (team) - there was plenty of Northern Ireland set-ups around," he told the BBC.

"I wasn't always the best footballer as a kid so maybe I wasn't spotted as young. It wasn't as if my family could drive me forward and back from Dublin or wherever the soccer school was set-up, but then it's worked this way for a reason and thankfully, when Stephen Kenny gave me the call, it was a no-brainer."

Lá mór bródúil dúinn inniu @ScoilaDroichid . Mark Sykes visits and gave his shirt to the school⚽️ The very school he attended as a child. 🇮🇪#scoilandroichidAbú pic.twitter.com/OtvmxBcLE1 — laura mistéil (@lauramisteil) November 28, 2022

Sykes is not the first player from the North to declare for the Republic in recent times, with Darron Gibson, Shane Duffy and James McClean a Derry trio whom have all opted for Dublin over Belfast.

Such moves have been deemed controversial in some quarters with the IFA frustrated that players they have helped develop move on, but Sykes insists that his past involvement with the Northern Ireland set-up was simply a matter of circumstance and he bears no ill-will to the IFA.

"When you are that young you don't really care about the nationality side of things, you just want to play football, then when you're a little bit older you realise 'maybe that is the thing for me'," he explained.

"I have never said anything bad about being part of the Northern Ireland set-up and I loved my time there. "It was unfortunate I never played any games, but in a way it benefited me because I was then available to be a Republic of Ireland player."

Sykes' talents were first spotted during a successful spell with Glenavon that earned him the move to England and he has continued to develop, evidenced by his switch to Bristol City as he continues to climb the ranks. Becoming a regular fixture for club and country are the goals for the South Belfast man.

"Thankfully I got my move to the Championship in the summer so things have been going well for me," he reported.

"To be in the squad for the next camp and play well for Bristol City are my aims but it's down to me. If you do well on the pitch you'll be successful."