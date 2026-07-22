THE 2026 Foyle Cup began on Monday with 1,000 teams from across the globe competing with the elite youth academies in one of the biggest weeks in the youth football calendar.

One man who is desperate to bring his team success is Florida-based coach and former Crumlin United star Gavin Carlin.

Carlin says the O'Neills Foyle Cup remains one of the most powerful youth football experiences in the game as he prepares for another emotional return to the North West this summer.

The County Donegal native, who now lives in America returns to the tournament with his Florida-based Good Lad Soccer programme after a memorable debut last year.

Carlin played in the Foyle Cup as a young goalkeeper with Lifford & District and Crumlin United, but last summer marked a special full-circle moment as he brought a team from Florida back to the tournament that helped shape his own football memories.

"The biggest selling point is the overall experience," he said.

"The football is excellent, but it's so much more than that. Players are exposed to different cultures, different playing styles and different environments.

“They learn independence, resilience and how to adapt. Those are lessons that stay with them long after the final whistle.

"The players loved every minute of it. They got to play against teams from different countries, experience a different style of football and make friendships that continue long after the tournament finishes.

"For many of our players, it was their first international football experience and you could see them grow in confidence throughout the week.They came home better players and more mature young people."

Last year, Good Lad Soccer brought 25 players to the tournament, with more than 140 players, coaches, parents, siblings, grandparents and supporters making the journey from America to the North West.

This summer, those numbers will grow significantly, with 70 players from Jacksonville and St. Johns County travelling as part of a group of more than 220 people.

For Carlin, that growth underlines the special appeal of the O'Neills Foyle Cup as both a football tournament and a family experience.

"Returning to the Foyle Cup last year was incredibly special," said Carlin.

"I grew up just outside Ballybofey and played in the tournament myself as a young player, so to come back as a coach bringing a team all the way from Florida was a really proud moment.

"It felt like a full-circle experience. The welcome we received from the local community was fantastic and it reminded me why the tournament has such a special place in Irish football.

"The families absolutely loved it. For many of them it was their first time visiting Ireland and they got to experience not only football, but also the culture, history and hospitality of the North West.

"The tournament became much more than football. It became a family experience and a trip they will remember for years.

"This year we're bringing 70 players from Jacksonville and St. Johns County, with a travelling party of more than 220 people.

"The excitement is definitely building. We've been talking about this trip for months and now that we're only weeks away, the players and families can't wait to get on the plane and experience everything the Foyle Cup has to offer."

Carlin believes the tournament has evolved significantly since his own playing days, with improved facilities, increased international reach and greater visibility through social media all helping to enhance the experience for young players.

However, he says the heart of the tournament remains exactly the same.

Gavin Carlin competed and has now coached at the Foyle Cup

"The Foyle Cup is incredibly well organised and attracts teams from all over the world," he said.

"It gives young players the opportunity to test themselves against new opposition and create memories that will last a lifetime.

"In my opinion, experiences like this are some of the most valuable opportunities a young player can have.

"The tournament has grown tremendously. The facilities, organisation and international reach have all developed significantly.

"Social media has also changed things dramatically. Players can now share their experiences instantly with friends and family back home, which adds another dimension to the event.

"But the core of the Foyle Cup remains the same. It's still about bringing young people together through football, creating friendships and giving players an unforgettable experience.

"That's what made it special when I played, and that's what makes it special today."

Having spent almost 15 years living in Florida, Carlin has seen first-hand the rapid growth of football in the United States.

With America currently gripped by World Cup fever, he believes the future of the game across the Atlantic is extremely bright.

"I love life in America," he said.

"I've been in Florida for around 15 years now and it's been a fantastic place to build a life, raise a family and grow Good Lad Soccer.

"Football is absolutely continuing to grow. The standard of youth soccer improves every year and participation numbers remain very strong.

"You can feel the momentum building, especially with major international events being hosted in the United States.

"The sport is more visible than ever and the future looks very bright.

"Having the World Cup in the United States is huge for the game. It generates excitement across the country and introduces even more people to football.

"Events like that leave a lasting legacy, especially for young players who get to see the world's best teams and players up close.

"As a coach, it's exciting to see the sport receiving that level of attention because it helps inspire the next generation.

"The increased exposure can only be a positive thing for football in the United States and for youth players dreaming of reaching the highest level."

The 2026 O'Neills Foyle Cup takes place from Monday 20th to Saturday 25th July and is expected to welcome more than 20,000 players, coaches and officials to the North West.

A record 1,013 teams from across Ireland, the United Kingdom, Europe and North America will compete across boys', girls' and disability categories from Under-8 to Under-19 level, with 3,942 matches scheduled across six days at more than 60 venues throughout Derry/Londonderry, Strabane, Limavady, Claudy, Greysteel, Coleraine, Dungiven, Castledawson, Inishowen and Donegal.

For more information check out O'Neills Foyle Cup website and visit www.foylecup.com.