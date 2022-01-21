Soccer: Whitemountain Programme funds new pitch at Solitude

CLIFTONVILLE FC have been awarded £50,000 from the Whitemountain Programme to install a new 3G pitch.

Over the next decade, this project will provide sporting facilities that removes financial barriers to accessing leisure facilities, provides a safe haven for the local community and will divert local young people away from antisocial behaviour.

Cliftonville Football Club are located in North Belfast and they manage a well established community and sporting facility at Solitude. Cliftonville FC's Solitude pitch is used by a variety of groups in their local community including charities, local residents’ groups and local primary and secondary schools.

“We are delighted to be recipients of the grant from the Whitemountain Programme,” said Cliftonville FC’s David Begley.

“The support of the programme has assisted us in enabling the continuance of the use of our facility by hundreds of children and other groups each week by ensuring a facility that enhances what is available to the local community.”

The Whitemountain Programme was established by Whitemountain who are part of the Breedon Group, and are a leading Contracting and Materials Business operating throughout the UK and Ireland, specialising in Highway Maintenance, Civil Engineering, Airfield Construction, Quarry Materials, Bitumen Importation and Distribution, Waste Management and Green Energy.

Since is beginnings in 2008, the Whitemountain Programme has distributed over £8 million of funding to 260 fantastic community and biodiversity projects. This funding helps groups to achieve their plans for positive change in their community.

“It is a privilege to support large community projects such as Cliftonville FC,” said Russell Drew from Whitemountain.

“Funding for the 3G pitch over the next 10 years will help numerous groups from charities to schools in the local area, supporting people in accessing leisure facilities regardless of their background.”

Shannon Downey, Communities Lead of Groundwork NI added: “Cliftonville FC do fantastic work in their local community in North Belfast and through this funding, they will continue to provide access to sport and leisure in one of the most deprived communities.”