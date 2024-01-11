Sólás reprieve brings sigh of relief in South Belfast

A SOUTH Belfast charity for children with special needs has had its proposed Belfast City Council funding increased after facing a potential cut of 97 per cent.

Sólás is now receive £308,000 in City Hall funding to develop a three-storey building and outdoor space following a decision on Monday night.

It had been revealed that the group – originally been earmarked for £800,000 of Neighbourhood Regeneration money – would be allocated just £24,744.

Following a closed-session debate, a DUP proposal to award £500,000 to both the Market Development Association and the Greater Village Regeneration Trust, and £308,000 each to three other groups – Sólás, the Lower Ormeau Residents' Action Group (LORAG), and Fitzroy Presbyterian Church – was accepted.

At the start of the meeting, two parents with children who access Sólás services highlighted the importance of the organisation to them.

Joan Henderson, founder and managing director of Sólás said they were “absolutely astounded” by the initial proposal. She said it was “an insult and an affront to children and young people with disabilities and their families”.

Green Party Councillor Áine Groogan said the original proposals to reduce funding to £24,744 was "utterly reprehensible" and one of the worst political "carve-ups" she has witnessed on the Council between Sinn Féin and the DUP.

Sinn Féin said it "supports and values the work of Sólás and the dozens of other groups in the city which applied for funding".

A party spokesman said applications to the fund totalled £49m but "unfortunately not every group was going to be successful".