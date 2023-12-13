Sounds of Christmas to fill historic Carlisle Memorial Church

SEASON'S GREETINGS: Courtney Kelly, Ward Basultan and Nuriya Djamshedovna from St Patrick’s Primary School won a competition to design an image to promote the event

A HISTORIC North Belfast church will open its doors this weekend for a special Christmas celebration.

Belfast Buildings Trust (BBT), the regeneration charity that delivers physical, social, and economic regeneration through the reuse of Belfast’s landmark buildings, is opening the doors to the historic Carlisle Memorial and inviting everyone to drop by and enjoy a free celebration of Yule between 4-7pm on Saturday.

Call in for a mince pie on the way home from Christmas shopping, enjoy musical performances from Cavehill Community Choir and the Belfast Wren Boys.

There’ll be traditional refreshments from Bread and Banjo Bakery and the Sunflower Bar. Plus, Yuletide crafts of fruit garland making and Gingerbread decorating will be on offer, as well as volunteer ‘Befrienders’ from PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland.

As part of the preparations P4 students from St Patrick’s Primary School designed the image used to promote the event. The students took inspiration from a visit to Carlisle Memorial and produced their vision for the building.

Shane Quinn, development director at Belfast Buildings Trust, said: “On behalf of the Belfast Buildings Trust, we are delighted to open the doors of Carlisle Memorial to welcome everyone to drop in and come together as a community to celebrate Yule with us.

"We are all looking forward to filling this historic building with the sounds of Yule and providing a welcoming community space, as well as further developing our work, to help develop and provide young creative talent from within the local community with accessible creative opportunities.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a safe and joyful Yule.”