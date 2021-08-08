SOUTH BELFAST: £1 million cladding fund relief for Victoria Place apartment block

CONCERNS over unsafe cladding at Victoria Place apartments is to be resolved after a £1 million package fund was announced.

Last week, we reported of concerns over the ten-storey building in in Wellwood Street which was to be given the lowest fire safety rating of 'B2’ if the cladding was not replaced, with residents potentially facing a six-figure bill to put it right.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced plans to establish a £1million fund to remove aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding from private residential buildings over 18 metres.

The Minister made the announcement following a meeting with leaseholder representatives of Victoria Place apartments which has ACM cladding installed on part of the building.

Minister Murphy said: “The Executive approved the establishment of this fund on 8 July. Since then my Department has worked at pace on development of the remediation fund. We are currently finalising the scheme design and eligibility criteria. Next month the Fund will open for applications and we will also be publishing a call for evidence to identify any other buildings over 18 metres with combustible ACM cladding which have not yet been identified.

“This Fund will protect leaseholders from the cost of replacing unsafe cladding on their homes, provide homeowners with reassurance and bring confidence to the housing market.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna, who led a delegation of residents to meet with the Finance Minister, welcomed the funding.

Speaking after the meeting South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said: "Today was a positive day for residents. The Minister has committed to ensuring the residents of Victoria Place are not footing the bill for a mistake not of their making.

"The Minister has committed this funding in light of serious safety issues being discovered in this building and we hope that following the scoping exercise and call for evidence that a precedent will be set for other buildings found to have ACM cladding.

"A combination of determination and sustained pressure from residents, along with representation, has ensured that the Minister listened to the plight of those living in Victoria Place and a fund has been secured for the work to be carried out.

"We must now recognise the need to legislate to protect leaseholders from remedial costs when buildings are determined to be unsafe."

The call for evidence is expected to start at the end of August with a time scale of four weeks and the Department of Finance has committed to work with residents to ensure eligibility is met for the £1m fund.