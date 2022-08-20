Alleygates will make a big difference for fed-up residents

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite says the installation of new alleygates in South Belfast will make a big difference for local residents.

Councillor de Faoite proposed and secured the inclusion of Rosetta Park/Knockbreda Road and Knockbreda Park/Ormeau Road in the latest phase of the alley gating scheme.

“I’m delighted to have secured cross-party agreement to include alleyways in Rosetta in the current phase of alleygating across the city, alongside the Cregagh’s Rainbow Alley," he said.

"Residents who share access to the alleyways between Rosetta Park and Knockbreda Road and Knockbreda Park and the Ormeau Road have been subjected to years of anti-social and criminal behaviour taking place in the spaces behind their homes.

“These spaces should be safe and secure for people to make the most of them. I have been delighted to work alongside residents in cleaning up these alleys over the years but too often we were left to rely on the help of Council’s cleansing services to deal with the debris and detritus left behind by anti-social elements.

“I have campaigned alongside residents to make the strongest possible case for these two alleyways to be gated and I share their delight in securing cross-party agreement.

"I was also delighted to support Rainbow Alley’s request for gates, where volunteers have demonstrated the potential of these incredible urban spaces to bring neighbours together.

“It is crucially important that the new Infrastructure Minister makes funding available to Belfast City Council from the alleyway transformation scheme, which was secured by the SDLP.

"Gates are just one measure that can be used to overhaul these spaces. Residents need support to begin greening and enriching them.”