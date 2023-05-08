All aboard! Schools unite to tour new Grosvenor transport hub

Schools from across the peace line have come together to explore the new Belfast Transit Hub on the Grosvenor Road.

Pupils from St Joseph’s primary school on the Grosvenor Road, Blythefield primary school, Sandy Row and Donegall Road primary school were given ‘behind the scenes’ access to the largest modern integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland – Belfast Grand Central Station – which is on their doorstep.

Construction of Belfast Grand Central Station is progressing well, and the massive scale of the structure is becoming clear. Looking forward to the completion of this transformative project in 2025... pic.twitter.com/J5tKt0U14e — NI Planner (@niplanner) February 28, 2023

The event included a visit to the construction site viewing gallery to give pupils an understanding of the scale and significance of the development.

Workshops facilitated by WheelWorks Art explored the themes of connectivity, people, place and climate to create a ‘25-year city vision’ collage.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: “Belfast Grand Central Station and the surrounding Weavers Cross city neighbourhood will play a huge role in the lives of young people here, a symbol of progress and opportunity.

Evie McAllister (Blythefield PS), Fares Garb (Donegall PS), Sophie Faloon (St Joseph's PS) with Gemma Thompson (Translink) and Dr Tom Thorpe (AITG).

“Public transport keeps people connected to all parts of the city and beyond, supporting economic, environmental and social wellbeing. And over the past 25 years there’s been numerous developments in terms of services, people, vehicles, facilities, ticketing and technology.

“But as we look back to celebrate progress since the Good Friday Agreement, it’s also an opportunity to look forward to the possibilities that lie ahead, especially for younger people and to understand their hopes and aspirations for the city over the next 25 years.

Thank you to #StJosephsPSSlateSt, #BlythefieldPS & #DonegallRoadPS for joining our creative workshop hosted by @WheelWorksArts at Belfast Grand Central Station/Weavers Cross. The children explored their vision of the city for the next 25 years 🖌🎨#GFA25 #BetterConnected pic.twitter.com/hqFFvfV8WR — Translink (@Translink_NI) April 26, 2023

“We hope all our young visitors are inspired by their journey of discovery today, finding out about this impressive new facility that will play such a central role in how they travel in the future, tackling the climate emergency and improving air quality by delivering sustainable transport options for decades to come,” said Chris.