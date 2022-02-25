Ormeau Road takeaway wins Best Healthy Takeaway in Ireland

A SOUTH Belfast takeaway has been awarded the ‘Best Healthy Takeaway’ award at the Yes Chef All-Ireland takeaway awards.

It is the second time Bia Rebel Ramen, which is located on the Ormeau Road, has won this award, the first time being in 2019.

The ramen and noodle shop first opened its doors in 2018, but had already built up a reputation through running a stall in St George’s Market in 2017.

Speaking about the award, proprietor Brian Donnelly said “We’re really happy, especially as it's the second time. We won in 2019 but to win it again, after two years of Covid difficulties was really great.”

In recent years South Belfast has become a hotspot for foodies, with choices of cuisine from all over the world. Brian said he was proud that amongst such choice, customers were choosing to continue to come back to Bia Rebel again and again.

“South Belfast is great, and it keeps getting better. It's a very friendly and welcoming community on the Ormeau Road. There are also a lot of places to choose from, so we really appreciate that our customers come back to us over and over again.

Brian said Bia Rebel would be celebrating winning the award by bringing in some new dishes, and with the removal of restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, would be getting back into delivering great food for the people of Belfast. He also thanked his customers for the support they had given the business during the pandemic.

“This year is all about getting back to normal, hopefully. After two years of the restrictions, and uncertainty of it all, I am really focused on just delivering the best food I can to the people of south Belfast.

"We are going to be adding new items to our menu in the next few weeks, and they will definitely be worthy of the Best Healthy Takeaway award. I also want to add a big thanks to our customers; they've been great supporters since the beginning. They voted for us to win Best Cheap Eats in the UK after we'd only been open for a few months back in 2018. We love to feed them.”