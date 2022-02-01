SPAR Craic 10k secures support from Aflac

Aflac staff members (L-R): Kerrie Egan, Josh Lightbody, James Goldsmith, Fiachra McVicker, Isabel Stacey, Danielle Neill and Saoirse Mullan who are gearing up for the SPAR Craic 10k

WITH January now in the rearview mirror and spring just around the corner, the countdown to the SPAR Craic 10k is gathering pace with insurance company Aflac NI giving its backing to the St Patrick's Day race.

The streets of Belfast have been quiet on March 17 over the past two years, but that is all set to change as the SPAR Craic 10k is back to its traditional format with runners getting ready to toe the line at City Hall for the start of what is now a major feature of Belfast's St Patrick's Day festivities.

This will be the first year that Aflac NI, a US Fortune-500 company with its Belfast base hosting its cyber security and digital services, have come on board, highlighting the global appeal of both the company and SPAR Craic 10k.

“Aflac Northern Ireland are a proud sponsor of the SPAR Craic 10k 2022," said Keith Farley, Managing Director & Vice President Aflac Northern Ireland.

"Events like these are a great way to support our amazing city, encouraging people from all sides of the community to get active and have a bit of craic along the way.”

Aflac NI's backing has added greater prestige to the event that has brought upwards of 2000 runners onto the streets of Belfast since the event began in 2015.

Many have already availed of the Early Bird registration offer of £18 (online) or £15 (in person at the Belfast Media Group office in Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill), but this offer will end on February 28 when the fee will rise to £25 per participant.

As ever, the race will begin in front of Belfast City Hall and will finish in Ormeau Park via West Belfast with the race taking place as part of Belfast City Council’s efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration on the feast day of our national saint.

Entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments. Our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian. All participants are expected to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Prizes are up for grabs for the first three home in both the male and female categories. First place will take away £100 in cash, an engraved piece of Belfast Crystal, a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, a Pure Running goody bag as well as free entry into next year’s SPAR Craic 10k.

Prizes of £25 gift vouchers for Pure Running for the Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and over 65.

For more information visit www.aisling-events.com/event/spar-craic-10k-2022