SPAR Craic10k welcomes Fáilte Feirste Thiar support

IT'S the final opportunity to register online for next week's SPAR Craic 10k on St Patrick's Day as the applications close on Friday (March 11) at midnight.

Those who wish to enter after Friday must do so must call 028 90 611916.

For most, the final preparations are being made for an event that has become a staple start to the St Patrick's Day festivities since 2015 with upwards of 2,000 runners pounding the streets for a race that ensures runners enjoy a céad míle fáilte to the four corners of the city and therefore a natural fit to have Fáilte Feirste Thiar as a race partner.

“We are delighted to partner with SPAR Craic 10k which has grown enormously over the past number of years to be the leading 10k run across the island,” said Clíodhna NicBhranair, Development Officer at Fáilte Feirste Thiar.

“Runners have the opportunity to see some of the highlights of west Belfast. We are open for business in Áras Uí Chonghaile and we look forward to welcoming runners and their families to uncover the hidden heritage that was James Connolly’s time in Belfast.”

Last year’s global virtual race was a success, but this year’s organisers are thrilled to be able to return to the heart of Belfast for the traditional St Patrick’s Day showpiece.

As per previous years, the race will begin in front of Belfast City Hall and will finish in Ormeau Park via West Belfast with the race taking place as part of Belfast City Council’s efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration on the feast day of our national saint.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian. All participants are expected to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Prizes are up for grabs for the first three over the finish line in both the male and female categories.

First place will take away £100 in cash, an engraved piece of Belfast Crystal, a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, a Pure Running goody bag as well as free entry into next year’s SPAR Craic 10k.

Prizes of £25 gift vouchers for Pure Running for the Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and over 65.

For more information visit www.aisling-events.com/event/spar-craic-10k-2022