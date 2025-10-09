Special presentations made during evening of celebration of Twinbrook sport

A NUMBER of presentations took place during the recent photographic exhibition at Ionad na Fuiseoige in Twinbrook looking back at the area's sporting achievements.

The first photo, above, is of Paddy Loughran and his wife Ann and children Stephen, Claire and Brendan with his commemorative plaque that was presented to Paddy by Stephen Galway. Former members of Saints Badminton Club Lisa Hitchen, John McGrady and Declan Crudden gave tributes to Paddy for his contribution and commitment to the community of Twinbrook throughout the seventies and eighties.

The second photo is of Jim Andrews, below, receiving a presentation from Desy Collins and Dominic Adams for his dedication to organising the Bobby Sands Cup as part of the West Belfast Festival.

The third photo is of Bobby Sands himself taken in 1976 playing for Brookville United, Twinbrook which was on display during the photo exhibition.