Specsavers Park Centre partners with Women’s Aid to support eye and ear health

BELFAST and Lisburn Women’s Aid are now able to provide essential eye and audiology services for women affected by domestic violence thanks to a new partnership with their local Specsavers stores.

The stores, including Specsavers Park Centre, will offer vital support to vulnerable women, ensuring that they have access to eye and hearing tests, treatments, prescription lenses and frames whenever they need them. As part of this ongoing partnership, Belfast and Lisburn’s Women’s Aid will also engage with Specsavers staff for awareness sessions to help them to better understand the experiences of women affected by domestic abuse.

Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid plays a crucial role in supporting survivors of domestic violence with 1,604 women using its services in the 2023/24 year. Of these, 920 identified as having a disability or complex need, including nine with visual disabilities and 11 with hearing disabilities.

Sarah Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Women’s Aid in Northern Ireland, said: “The PSNI receive a domestic violence-related call every 16 minutes. Domestic abuse affects women in so many ways, including their ability to access healthcare. Often these women have experienced injuries that can affect both their eyes and ears. Having this partnership with Specsavers Park Centre is a vital step in helping women in our local Belfast shelter who are seeking help to rebuild their lives.

"Eye and ear health services can make a real difference in ensuring that these women feel supported and heard.”

Acknowledging the importance of accessible healthcare, Specsavers Lisburn have led the way in initiating this partnership with Women’s Aid. Three additional Specsavers stores have stepped in alongside the Lisburn and Park Centre stores to provide these services including Abbey Centre, Connswater and Victoria Square. Women at the Belfast and Lisburn refuges will be able to book an eye or audiology test through the refuge directly free of charge, with the stores ensuring the on-going care for each individual who uses their services.

Matthew McKenny, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Park Centre, emphasised the significance of this partnership.

“We are in awe of the work that Women’s Aid do across the country and are incredibly eager to offer support to women in our local area," he said. "We want to be able to offer some normality to women experiencing domestic abuse and offer them a safe space to access testing and care when they need it. We hope that this partnership not only provides practical help but also raises awareness of the challenges that women experiencing domestic abuse in Northern Ireland face.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to providing women with the care and resources that they need in a safe and supportive environment. The service will be available to women whenever they require it, reinforcing the importance of accessible healthcare in the fight against domestic violence.

To find out more about the work that Women’s Aid do to tackle domestic violence in Northern Ireland visit https://www.womensaidni.org/