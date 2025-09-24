Specsavers Park Centre unveil major £150k refurbishment to enhance customer and staff experience

SPECSAVERS Park Centre has announced the completion of a major store refurbishment following a £150,000 investment, aimed at improving the overall customer experience and enhancing staff facilities.

The store, which first opened in October 2011, has undergone a comprehensive redesign to modernise the original layout and better support its growing team and services. The works included the installation of a purpose-built call centre and new office space, enabling more streamlined communication and operational efficiency.

The extensive revamp also focused on transforming the store’s retail and customer-facing areas. Changes include a full redesign of the current retail layout, brand new lighting throughout, modern frame displays with integrated LED lighting, a dedicated glasses fitting and adjustment area and fresh painting throughout the store.

Behind the scenes, staff facilities have been significantly improved with a larger, brand new staff room, enhanced facilities including an additional toilet, purpose-built call centre and offices to support store operations.

Opthalmic director of Belfast Park Centre, Matthew McKenny says it is fitting to reveal the store’s refurbishment during National Eye Health Week, which runs from 22-29 September. The week aims to highlight the importance of eye health through regular eye tests, which the Park Centre opticians makes accessible to its local community.

Matthew said: “As a locally owned and run store, this investment marks a significant milestone for our team and customers at Specsavers Park Centre. The refurbishment has not only modernised the look and feel of the store but also allowed us to create a more efficient and enjoyable environment for both our staff and the local community.

“With our new call centre and improved staff facilities, we’re now even better equipped to serve our customers’ needs and deliver the high standard of care they expect from Specsavers.”

This sponsorship underscores Specsavers Park Centre’s ongoing commitment to investing in the health, wellbeing, and development of local communities across Northern Ireland.

Last year, the team received a Doug Perkins Medal in recognition for their ongoing support for helping to tackle homelessness in Northern Ireland for their work with Simon Community. Earlier this year, they announced a new partnership with Belfast and Lisburn’s Women’s Aid, further strengthening their commitment to providing accessible healthcare for the local community.