Speed reductions on Upper Springfield Road and Hannahstown Hill welcomed

ON THE ONE ROAD: Alex Maskey MLA and Cllr Arder Carson

West Belfast MLA Alex Maskey has welcomed the “important” reductions of the speed limits along the Upper Springfield Road and Hannahstown Hill.

The speed limit along the Upper Springfield Road has been reduced from 60mph to 50mph and to 40mph on Hannahstown Hill.

“These speed restrictions impact on everybody who uses these roads from Hannahstown through to the Upper Springfield Road to the Monagh By-Pass," said the Sinn Féin man. "These speed reductions are important, the traffic can be heavy, quite fast and the reductions are very, very welcome.

Quick update re Hannahstown footpath for those who have been in touch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zWa2Krl0iS — Lenadoon Sinn Féin (@LenadoonSF) August 29, 2019

“There is a lot of activity around St Joseph’s parish centre up to Lámh Dhearg, it’s a hive of activity from a social point of view. This road is a key valve for people coming in and out of Belfast.

"I hope this encourages people to watch, reduce their speed – especially coming in and out of Hawthorn Glen. I hope these measures keep people safer.”

Mr Maskey’s party colleague Councillor Arder Carson also welcomed the reduction in the speed limit.

“This is one we have been pursuing for a number of years," he said.

“It not only contributes to road safety issues on these roads but also makes cleansing and maintenance a lot easier as it removes some of the restrictions associated with traffic management requirements.”

He continued: “There is more to do, especially around a footpath for the village and in this regard I have extended an invitation to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Minister Nichola Mallon to visit Hannahstown and hear about the issues first hand.”