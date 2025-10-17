Spooktacular fun and fear in store at Colin Glen

Pumpkin Forest at Colin Glen a Halloween thrill

COLIN Glen Forest Park invites families to a magical autumn adventure with the return of Pumpkin Forest and Gruffalo Walk (above and below) – a spellbinding celebration of story, nature, and seasonal fun. Running throughout October 2025, this enchanting experience transforms the forest into a living storybook, perfect for little explorers and grown-up adventurers alike.

Step into the world of Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo on the Guided Gruffalo Forest Walk, where winding woodland trails lead to life-sized, hand-carved sculptures of the Gruffalo, Fox, Owl, Snake, and Mouse. Expert storytellers bring the tale to life with magical readings and an enchanted forest walk. If you love your children being outdoors this one is for you.

Nearby, the Pumpkin Forest Experience glows with autumn charm. Families can pick their own pumpkin to take home and carve into a Halloween masterpiece. Creative nature stations invite young witches and wizards to craft wands and brooms from forest treasures, adding a touch of magic to every visit.

For active adventurers, the fun continues with the Low Ropes Course (ages 5+), climbing wall, and free fall drop—perfect for building confidence and burning off energy. And for the first time, the Alpine Coaster joins the adventure, offering a thrilling ride through the treetops, now included in select ticket packages.

Every child leaves with a magical goodie bag to remember their day, and with storytelling, play, and hands-on crafts at every turn, the experience nurtures imagination and connection with nature.

Tickets start at £15, and each booking includes a Gruffalo-themed pumpkin book – a keepsake to extend the magic beyond the forest. Visit colinglen.org to book now and secure your family’s spot in this unforgettable autumn escape.

At Colin Glen, every leaf tells a story. This October, let yours begin in a forest alive with wonder.

Fear Forest a heart-stopping night adventure

COLIN Glen Forest Park unleashes Belfast’s most intense Halloween experience with the return of Fear Forest – a heart-pounding scarefest running from 17th October to 1st November 2025. Designed for those who crave thrills, chills, and immersive frights, this after-dark event transforms the forest into a terrifying realm of haunted trails, sinister characters, and pulse-racing attractions. It has also created over 40 jobs over the Halloween period.

Guests will brave the Fear Forest Trail, a half-mile walk through shadow-drenched woods that takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. Along the way, terrifying characters and eerie sounds heighten the tension at every turn. The horror escalates inside the Container of Terror, a chilling journey that begins with a gruesome scene in the Texas Chainsaw room, followed by a series of harrowing acts of terror and ritualistic sacrifice. For adrenaline seekers, the Ghost Coaster delivers two spine-tingling rides through the haunted forest, adding speed to the scare.

Tickets offer two options: the Standard Pass at £27.50 includes access to the Ghost Coaster, Fear Forest Trail, Container of Terror, and Ghost Train, while the Scare Trail and Container of Terror only pass is available for £16.50. The full experience lasts approximately 60-90 minutes and is recommended for ages 9 and up, with all under-18s requiring supervision by a participating adult (maximum five children per adult).

Safety remains a priority – guests are reminded that the terrain is uneven and the walk takes place in darkness, so steady pacing and appropriate footwear are advised. This is not a controlled indoor environment; it’s a real forest after dark, designed to unnerve and excite.

Located at the mountain entrance of Colin Glen Forest Park, Fear Forest is Belfast’s only large-scale Halloween horror event, perfect for teens, adults, date nights, and brave families. And after surviving the scares, visitors can unwind with delicious wood-fired pizza from Common Market's Knead Pizza, available on-site to satisfy post-horror hunger.

BOOK NOW and face the darkness – before it finds you.

www.colinglen.org