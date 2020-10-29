Spooky Féile Halloween art on display at the Kennedy Centre

HALLOWEEN artwork was front and centre in the Kennedy Centre this week as part of the annual Féile an Phobail Draíocht festival.

And the eyecatching works have been described as “an inspiration to us all” by Féile Community Engagement Manager Kevin Morrison.

The Féile team have created a week-long ‘virtual’ programme of events which includes Halloween makeup tutorials, ‘Halloween at Home’ activities and ghost stories as part of the Draíocht festivities.

Maisy Power enjoying her extended half-term break in the Kennedy Centre viewing the Children's Artwork in the Féile Draíocht virtual festival

“Normally at Halloween, the Féile office is a hive of activity preparing for our children’s festival, Draíocht,” explained Kevin. “Unfortunately, like many other things in our society, Covid took precedence and it looked like the festival would be lost as a result. However, building on the success and the momentum of our virtual August Féile, we realised there was an appetite for some type of programme of events, even if this would be greatly restricted by Covid.

"People are craving for some return to normality, and also want to keep active, busy and focused. So for the Féile team, having our Halloween programme back on the map was a welcome challenge.

“Going from a festival where you have thousands of families, children and young people visiting the Falls Park to experience our Haunted House, the Lantern Parade and West Belfast’s biggest fireworks display, to an online programme of events, was going to be somewhat different. But we feel that, with our community partners, local actors, artists, and performers, we are again delivering to the people of West Belfast, and beyond.”

Getting in the Halloween spirit at the Kennedy Centre are Nicole McIlhatton and Broghan McCann Cooke. The girls were viewing an exhibition of Children's Artwork for Féile’s Draíocht virtual festival

He continued: “Whilst all our activities are online and virtual this year we did engage with local schools and the wider community before the most recent restrictions in an art competition. Hundreds of entries were received from across the city, with two lucky winners, and eight other ‘Best of the Rest’ entries being exhibited in the Kennedy Centre throughout this week. The standard of the artwork was incredible, and credit must go to each and every child who submitted work..

“This is such a difficult and trying time for us all, but we hope that this programme of activities will contribute, even in a small way, to families having fun, as well as keeping safe at home. If you happen to be in Kennedy Centre, make sure to have a look at the exhibition of the wonderful artwork from our children. Their work and effort is an inspiration to us all, and instils some much needed hope at this difficult time.”