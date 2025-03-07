Thousands to descend on Custom House Square for Saturday's Irish language family fun day

THE Irish language will take centre stage in the heart of Belfast city centre on Saturday with a massive celebration for all the family.

Backed by Belfast City Council, and organised by Conradh na Gaeilge and Féile an Phobail, Spraoi Cois Lao is an Irish language fun-day as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia and Féile an Earraigh. The much-anticipated event will be Belfast’s flagship Irish language community event during Seachtain na Gaeilge.

The event will see an “Irish-language carnival” sweep over Custom House Square, with musicians, dancers, activities, games, food and entertainment for the entire family.

Speaking today, Cuisle Nic Liam from Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be returning to Custom House Square this year for Spraoi Cois Lao and to bring a taste of the Irish language right into the heart of Belfast.

"This year’s event has once again been borne out of the successful partnership we have developed with Féile an Phobail and the joint celebration of both Féile an Earraigh and Seachtain na Gaeilge ensures that both festivals continue to go from strength to strength.

"Spraoi Cois Lao is the first event of its kind to be funded entirely by Belfast City Council, an institution which has taken strides forward in recent years with regard to the Irish language. An Ghaeilge is flourishing right across our city, with interest in the language growing day by day. Events like Spraoi Cois Lao provide more opportunities for people, particularly young children, to use and see the language in our shared and public spaces and to witness the transformational work that goes on to protect and promote the language right across the city."

Spraoi Cois Lao will take place at Custom House Square, Belfast, on Saturday 8th March between 1pm-4pm. The event is sponsored by Belfast City Council, Foras na Gaeilge and co-ordinated jointly by Féile an Phobail and Conradh na Gaeilge. Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia runs between 1-17th March coinciding with Féile an Earraigh running from 1-17th March.