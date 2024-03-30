Springvale host 'meet the employer' careers event

Erik Ellison (Springvale Business Partnership Manager), Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy and Marcus Benkirane (Director of Operations at Springvale) at the 'Meet the Employer' careers event

SPRINGVALE Learning and Training in West Belfast have welcomed local employers and schools for a 'meet the employer' careers event.

Employers were present from different industries offering local schools valuable insights, networking opportunities, career guidance, training courses for school leavers and apprenticeship opportunities.

Students engaged in conversations with employers, gained industry knowledge, and learnt about the skills and qualifications the employers are seeking in potential candidates.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy chatted with the different organisations from recruitment agencies to businesses from different sectors, to learn more about the programmes on offer to help those in the local community to gain qualifications for their chosen career or job opportunity.

Springvale has been delivering vocational courses and apprenticeships for over 30 years and also has a YouthStart programme which works with economically inactive young people, across Belfast’s 12 most economically disadvantaged wards. The staff provide support and develop the skills of young people, through training to progress them to employment.

Springvale plays an important role in the greater West Belfast area for local business development, the wider community and the many young students who benefit from their services.