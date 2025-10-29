St Agnes' seniors go Pretty n Pink for breast cancer awareness

THE St Agnes' Seniors Group have turned their weekly gathering into a sea of pink as they hosted a special Pretty n Pink coffee morning in support of breast cancer awareness.

The event combined community spirit, important health information, and a shared commitment to raising funds for Pretty n Pink charity, based in the Park Centre.

Pretty n Pink is a charity providing practical and emotional support to individuals and families affected by breast cancer. Funds raised help provide financial assistance, awareness campaigns, and community support services.

The seniors, who meet every Wednesday for a range of social activities, embraced the theme with enthusiasm, donning pink outfits, accessories and decorations to mark the occasion.

The event was part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs throughout October and aims to promote early detection and support for those affected by the disease.

Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe, who helped organise the morning, said the initiative was about bringing people together for both education and support.

“As October is both Positive Ageing Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month I felt it was appropriate to host the coffee morning for Pretty n Pink with St Agnes' Seniors,” she said.

“They did us proud coming out in their pink and raising money for a great cause.

“Awareness saves lives. Events like this bring people together but they also remind us of the importance of looking after our health and supporting one another.”

Group organiser Collette McCann praised the members for their engagement and generosity.

“This is an important subject for the group,” she said. “We ensured that everyone had key information to take away. We’re always keen to deliver informative sessions for our seniors as well as creating social connections. The group were also delighted to raise money for such an important cause.”

Paul Maskey MP who also attended the coffee morning to lend his support added: "It was great to be here to support Pretty n Pink, councillor Áine McCabe and the St Agnes' Senior Group,” he said.

“Pretty n Pink are a fantastic charity that support so many individuals and families affected by cancer in our community. It’s heartening to see local groups like St Agnes' raising funds to help sustain those vital services.”