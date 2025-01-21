St Columban's Primary School unveil new school Gaelic kit

NEW KIT: Pupils from St Columban's Primary School with Gavan Wall at EuroSpar in Flax Street

A NORTH Belfast primary school have unveiled their new gaelic kit thanks to the generosity of a local businessman.

St Columban's Primary School opened last September after amalgamating with Our Lady's Girls' Primary School and Sacred Heart Boys' Primary School.

Their new school Gaelic kit is sponsored by Gavan Wall, who owns a number of businesses in North Belfast.

Principal Joanne Smyth said: "We are thrilled to introduce our new school Gaelic football kit which would not have been possible without the incredible support of our sponsor, Gavan Wall from Flax Street EuroSpar.

"Your generosity and commitment to St Columban's Primary School means the world to us. Thank you for helping us kick off this exciting journey—here’s to a great season ahead!"