'Welcome to West Belfast' multi-cultural day is a huge success

WELCOME: Some of the attendees of the event at St Comgalls on Divis Street

ST COMGALLS has hosted a day of discussion, food and dance as a welcome for new residents of West Belfast.

The event was organised by West Belfast Community Safety Forum, Upper Springfield Development Trust, Falls Community Council, CRJI and other community organisations.

The day started off with a panel discussion followed by a culinary taste of the world and then some international music and dance.

Irish dancing takes centre stage

There was also a range of community and statutory services available to offer advice and support on issues such as community safety, home safety and housing.

Speakers included Asma Aljunaid, who is of Sudanese origin and came to Ireland as a refugee but now has full citizenship. She is currently an interpreter with the HSC and is a final year counselling student in Falls Women Centre, the only Arabic speaking counsellor in the north.

Johanna Skillen, a mental health counsellor, has worked closely with a number of community groups within West Belfast. Her presentation was a culmination of working within these groups and addressing issues that are relevant in our community today.

Denise Wright delivers anti racism and hate crime workshops. She has decades of experience delivering training in the workplace and in community settings and working with newcomer communities.

Nikki Yau is of Chinese background and is the Race Hate Crime Advocate in the North-West from Migrant Centre NI. In her role she offers support to all migrants who have experienced racism and gives them advice and explains the support services that are available. She is a volunteer in the Sai Pak Chinese Community Association in Derry.

Speaking after the event, Gerry McConville from St Comgalls said: “This was a great event to showcase West Belfast as the welcoming community it is.

"The panel speakers gave inspirational and informative insights into the issues facing new citizens and dispelled the many myths that are being put forward.

"The event also hosted an international lunch followed by international music and dance including world title holding dancers from Carson School of Irish Dancing. It was a really successful day and everyone had great craic. West Belfast at its most welcoming best.”