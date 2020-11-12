St Genevieve's pupils adapting to new safety measures

ST Genevieve’s High School Principal Jacqueline Bartley has spoken of how “incredibly well” staff and pupils have adapted to the schools ‘new normal’ as part of its coronavirus safety measures.

Pupils in Key Stage Three are operating safely in ‘bubbles’ while Key Stage Four and Post-16 pupils are operating in zones as they need to move within these areas for option subjects.

“Health and safety of the staff and pupils remains paramount,” said Jacqueline, “and the school has invested a lot of resource in ensuring this is maintained.

“Staff and pupils are wearing face masks while in corridors and the pupils are wearing them on and off transport and entering into school. All our school community, including our very supportive parents have played their part in ensuring a difficult time is made as stress-free and safe as possible for all.”