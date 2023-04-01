St George's Market has everything you need under one roof

NOT TO BE MISSED: A bustling St George's Market on the weekend

VISIT one of Belfast’s oldest attractions located in the heart of the city’s centre.

Opened three days a week, St George’s Market is an award-winning establishment built between 1890 and 1896. Rich in history and heritage, St George’s Friday Market has been on the St George’s site since 1604.

St George’s Market is the last surviving Victorian covered market in Belfast and has become one of Belfast’s most popular weekend destinations. The delightful market includes 300 traders, crafters, musicians and food vendors.

Feargal and Cormac Green of Tom & Ollie

In recent years, St George’s market received a number of prestigious awards including the UK’s Best Large Indoor Market 2023 by the NABMA Great British Market Awards.

Over 130 years after the vibrant market opened, it continues to come to life every weekend, filled with people near and far travelling to visit the electric atmosphere. The market is filled with independent retailers many of whom have close connections with the Market area throughout many generations of families.

A trip to St George’s Market wouldn’t be complete without trying the delicious dishes on offer:

Launched in 2010, Check Out My Buns has grown to become one of Belfast’s favourites. The St George’s Market based business sells vegan and gluten free cakes, buns and biscuits made in a gluten-free bakery.

Collectable Curios: antiques, vintage collectables and curios

For real French specialities La Creperie is the perfect stall for you. Scrumptious savoury crêpes are made right in front of you. These mouth-watering treats will certainty satisfy for your sweet cravings.

A Belfast Bap is an essential part of any trip to Belfast, and for the best in the city, Belfast Bap Co at St George’s Market has the perfect stall for you with sausages, eggs, bacon and of course the delicious bread that makes the bap as popular as it is.

Tapitas are born from the heart, the desire and years of experience of two professional in the hotel trade of gastronomic high level in Spain. This yummy menu provides delicious Paella, tapas, delis and drinks.

Natural TLC by Bernice Lown

St George’s Market has the best stalls for Gifts and Souvenirs including FunkyFatCat which sells handcrafted gifts made in Belfast. Jewellery made from paper, card, vintage buttons, genuine gemstones and angel charms. Crochet accessories including hats, scarves, mittens and headbands are also available for purchase.

For an original line of northern themed good and souvenirs, Norn Iron T-shirts by Azelle McKee is for you.

Angela Davison sells precious handmade jewellery, repairs and alterations. She is a qualified goldsmith with 25 years' experience and a member of the Craft and Design Collective.

Annmarie O'Hare of Sugar Island Beads

For a true Irish experience, bog oak and turf carvings, clocks, sculptures and Celtic style jewellery is sold by Celtia, Colum McLaughlin.

Arts and Craft:

Belfast-based artist Foss (G Foster) creates paintings of local interest. Foss is a self-taught artist and works in various mediums, his paintings are based on growing up in Northern Ireland.

Heather Eves Simply Creative creates original handmade designs which reflect the artists love of fabrics and colour.

Antiques and Collectibles:

Take a step back in time with Norma Jean Vintage which specialises in vintage and antique jewellery, bridal vintage jewellery, all things vintage and scented bottles and glassware.

St George's Market has everything you could need and more

The Early Bird for Hand-felted and embroidered home ware inspired by animals, The Early Bird sells frames, cushions and wall art with custom orders available.

High-quality vinyl records are available at Andy Paraskos stall and for all your literacy needs, Belfast Bookshop has an extensive range of books at your leisure.

Clothing and accessories:

Belfast Bag Man produces an eye-catching range of leather made bags, briefcases, wallets, purses and belts.

Rachel Davey of Ceramics by Rachel for hand crafted ceramic sculpture and pottery bespoke orders

For unique handmade felt and hemp range made in Nepal Yak, Shak sells wall hangings, scarves, Himalayan shawls, cotton bags and recycled silk bags.

Jennifer Horner of Steampunk Ireland provides a stunning range of cufflinks, brooches and accessories. The business is also a specialist in wedding packages that are bespoke, handmade and unique to each person.

For Health and Beauty Earthworks Incense and Crystals have you covered. Earth Works incense has Nag Champa, Sandalwood and Patchouli to aid relaxation and calm, using a sandalwood base with essential oils and natural ingredients. Crystals made through time by mother earth are also available.

VeesBees produces moisturisers, hand lotions, body butters and soaps, all made from natural, native Irish Black Bee wax.

St George’s market also has a rich history with the local music scene as concerts such as Duffy, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Deep Purple have all taken place at the venue.

Fine art and photography at St George's Market

Canine friends are welcome, and a quiet shopping experience is also available between 9am to 10am on Friday and Saturday and 10am to 11am on Sunday for customers who prefer a calmer, quieter shopping experience. During those hours, the market turns off the music and reduces other noise to help create a more welcoming environment for all visitors, especially people with autism and their families.

St George’s Market is an essential destination on any visit to Belfast City Centre for both those living locally and further afield.