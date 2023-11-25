St Oliver Plunkett parish Christmas drive is bearing fruit

ST OLIVER Plunkett Parish have celebrated the Christmas season by raising £485 and sending out 125 Christmas shoe boxes for the Samaritan's Purse charity.

The Lenadoon parish announced they had raised and gifted the amount in their annual Christmas drive which is spearheaded by Pastoral Council members Winnie Dougherty and Paddy Wallace.

The parish announced they are engaged in more fundraising in the weeks leading up to Christmas through focusing on the Trócaire 'Gifts of Change' programme. These are currently being sold from the parish office and will also be sold before and after weekend Mass in the St Oliver Plunkett parish hall.

The dates these can be bought are Saturday and Sunday 26 and 27 November and Saturday and Sunday 2 and 3 December.

GIFTS: Some of the Christmas shoe boxes which were gifted by members of St Oliver Plunkett parish

Parish secretary Cathy Megahey said: “This is a fabulous project and we have been involved for several years. We are always amazed at the generosity of our parishioners who go out of their way to fill a box or sometimes several boxes.

"They can choose the age and gender of the child they wish to fill a box for. In the current financial situation, these children are not forgotten and even those who are struggling themselves, try to do something for others. A huge thank you goes to everyone who was involved in this worthwhile project”.

Cathy continued: “We have a range of beautiful Christmas Mass bouquets available from our parish office. They are always popular so get your list written out and call in to see us.

"We have a few Christmas hampers and are selling ballots from now until Christmas so please support us in our efforts if you can. Thank you to everyone who has helped us raise money and deliver gifts this Christmas."