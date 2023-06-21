St Oliver Plunkett primary school recognised with prestigious award

ST OLIVER Plunkett Primary School in Lenadoon has become the first primary in the North to win the prestigious Pearson's Silver Award in the category of 'Making a Difference – Primary School of the Year'.

Often dubbed as the 'Oscars' of teaching awards, St Oliver Plunkett have become one of four schools in the UK to pick up the award and are now shortlisted for the gold awards which will be announced this November.

At a special assembly on Wednesday, Year 7 pupils presented the award which was dedicated not only to the staff but also to everyone who works at St Oliver Plunkett including office, support and cleaning staff as well as the pupils.

Year 7 pupils Mia and Niamh also gave speeches summing up their years at St Oliver Plunkett and praised the staff for their work in helping to educate and shape them growing up, particularly during the pandemic when pupils had to learn online.

AWARD: Pupils from St Oliver Plunket with Principal Paddy McCabe, teacher Mrs O'Keefe and MP Paul Maskey

Attending the assembly were also political representatives from West Belfast including Sinn Féin's MP Paul Maskey, MLA Órlaithí Flynn and Councillor Arder Carson.

St Oliver Plunkett Principal Paddy McCabe said the school was 'humbled' upon receiving the award and thanked staff and the wider West Belfast community.

"We're very humbled to receive this lovely recognition for the school, the school community and the wider community in West Belfast. Our school is representative of so many other schools out there in West Belfast.

"We're very proud of the difference we make to children's lives in our school and we're very proud of the partnership we have with staff and children and with the parents. Without the parents we wouldn't be as blessed as we are to teach these children.

"We were taken by surprise to have been nominated and once we found out we had been shortlisted we were even more surprised. People from Pearsons came over from England and had a look around the school and it was brilliant to sit down with them and tell them about some of the work we've done. We thought that would be the end of it and even held a celebration in school with an ice-cream van for getting that far but when we found out we had won we were just so humbled and delighted."

We did it!! 🥳👏🏻

We are delighted to announce that our school is a recipient of The Pearson Teaching Silver Award for ‘Primary School of the Year: Making a Difference’ Thank you to all who celebrated with us today and congratulations to our whole school community @TeachingAwards pic.twitter.com/ECRRUPM3UX — St.OliverPlunkett PS (@StOPPSBelfast) June 21, 2023

Paddy continued: "We have been told we're now shortlisted for the gold award in November where we'll have to go over to London and it is televised. To have received this award is phenomenal."