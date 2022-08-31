St Patrick's FC celebrate new soccer kits

BRAND NEW: St Patrick's FC have had many new members join in recent months, with new kits being supplied by generous sponsors

Young players for St Patrick’s Football Club in North Belfast are to receive new football kits after celebrating a busy summer in which scores of new players joined the club.

St Patrick’s FC teams, the Panthers and Pumas have been sponsored in the receiving of their kits by local business including Workforce Training Services, AM Kitchens and Bathrooms as they prepare to take part in the upcoming South Belfast Youth League, which will see 140 youth teams across six age groups partake in hundreds of games of football.

Gerard McFadden of St Patrick’s FC thanked the sponsors by saying “This kit is a crucial part of giving the kids a sense of belonging and feeling of being part of a team. It allows them to wear their team colours with pride and we would like to thank AM Kitchens and Bathrooms and Workforce Training Services who have made this possible.”

Mr McFadden also stated the team had had an influx of children joining the team over the summer, many of whom had not played for a local team before.

“They are all loving their football, there are a total of 31 kids from the local community playing for both teams, with the Panthers already being established and the Pumas just forming in June this year. It has been a busy summer for both teams with intense training sessions at The

Grove and Girdwood Community Hub and a packed schedule of games that has taken them from Annagh United in Portadown to East End FC in Coleraine and everywhere in between!”