St Paul's Irish language revival talk deemed a huge success

AN audience of over 30 people attended an evening at St Paul's GAC on the Shaws Road to listen to a talk on the Development and Use of the Irish Language, during Féile an Phobail and Lenadoon Community Festival.

Former Coláiste Feirste teacher and current St Mary's University College lecturer Dr Fearghal Mac Bhloscaidh spoke for an hour on the history of Irish, it’s suppression and revival as well as its links with the fight for freedom in Ireland.

Fearghal kept everyone present enthralled with his eloquence and his use of other audio and visual material including newspaper headlines and bi-lingual videos. Several people asked questions and made points of interest at the end of the talk and everyone commented on how much they had learnt in such an interesting way.

Glen Phillips, Cultural Officer at St Paul's GAC, said: "Naomh Pól is delighted to have hosted such a stimulating talk, especially during Féile an Phobail. There is a massive interest in the language here as shown by our weekly Irish classes which will be starting again on Wednesday 13th September."

Michael Doherty, Chair of Lenadoon Cultural Group, added: "Lenadoon Cultural Group were pleased to be back in Naomh Pól with this talk on the Irish language as part of Lenadoon Community Festival. Our next event is in Sarsfields GAC on Thursday 5th October when Dublin historian Liz Gillis will be talking about the Irish Civil War. I’d like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to come along that evening too."